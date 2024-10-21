Monday Racing Tips: Spirit of Acklam can show improved form

Calla Lagoon can show his class

Kyle of Lochalsh has rock-solid claims

Spirit of Acklam can build on recent effort

There are some improving and unexposed two-year-olds in here but Calla Lagoon has a clear edge on Timeform's ratings.

Calla Lagoon was in need of the experience on debut at Kempton but he ultimately shaped well in fifth and he built on that encouragement when getting off the mark at Ascot last month, staying on nicely to lead close home after having to wait for a gap.

That looked like a strong race at the time but has worked out even better than anticipated with the second, third and fifth going on to win next time out. He looks the one to beat in this listed contest on the strength of that form and he is 14 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Calla Lagoon in the 15:15 at Pontefract SBK 1/1

Kyle of Lochalsh has developed into a useful stayer this season and boasts the best form on offer in this conditions event.

Kyle of Lochalsh was a wide-margin winner of a handicap at Salisbury in May and has remained in good form since, finishing in the frame on his four subsequent starts.

Two of those useful efforts came at two and a half miles, so there are no stamina concerns here, while his latest outing came in a listed race at Saint-Cloud so this represents a drop in class. He's 6 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings and is a consistent sort, so he holds solid claims.

Recommended Bet Back Kyle of Lochalsh in the 16:15 at Pontefract SBK 15/8

Spirit of Acklam failed to beat a rival in the London Gold Cup on his handicap debut at Newbury in May, but it says plenty about the promising start he had made to his career that he was sent off a single-figure price for one of the strongest three-year-old middle-distance handicaps of the season.

Spirit of Acklam understandably looked a touch rusty when next seen at Ayr three weeks ago, though he shaped with plenty of promise in third, sticking to his task well to be beaten only a short head and half a length in third, earning Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag to mark him out as one to be interested in.

He's entitled to be fitter following that first start for more than four months and, still lightly raced, he has the Timeform 'p' attached to his rating to identify him as a likely improver. He's also proven on testing ground so conditions won't be an issue.

Recommended Bet Back Spirit of Acklam in the 16:45 at Pontefract SBK 11/4

