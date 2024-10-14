Monday Racing Tips: South Parade can lead rivals home

South Parade can build on recent promise

Reel Her In has more to offer

Albus Anne can complete hat-trick

South Parade showed improved form to get off the mark at Thirsk in August and she has proved consistent since, finishing placed on her last three outings and within a length of the winner on each occasion.

South Parade has shaped better than the bare result on a couple of her recent outings, including last time at Chester where she raced wider than the first two home and also closer to the pace in a contest run at a strong gallop.

She can have that effort marked up slightly given how the race developed and she looks well treated off the same mark here. She's also well drawn here to make the most of her pace and she can launch a bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back South Parade in the 14:50 at Musselburgh SBK 3/1

Reel Her In, a daughter of the dual Grade 1 novice hurdle winner Jer's Girl, didn't show much during her time with Gavin Cromwell but she shaped with encouragement when a close-up fifth on her first start for Ben Haslam at Newcastle.

Reel Her In confirmed the promise of that effort when getting off the mark at this venue a couple of weeks ago, finding plenty to lead close home despite looking unsuited by the drop in trip and still not appearing to be the finished article.

Reel Her In, who still has the Timeform 'p' to show she's likely to improve, should benefit from stepping back up to two miles and she looks well treated after edging up only 1 lb for her recent victory.

Recommended Bet Back Reel Her In in the 15:20 at Musselburgh SBK 1/1

Albus Anne has won both starts since the hood was applied and has shown improved form in the process.

She overcame a slow start to register an emphatic win in a mile handicap at Bath and then produced an even better effort to defy a 4 lb higher mark over the same course and distance, again finishing well on top.

The stylish way Albus Anne made her ground and needed only a hands-and-heels ride to readily assert earned her Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, identifying her as one likely to be of interest next time. A 5 lb rise in the weights could underestimate the in-form Albus Anne and she is 3 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Albus Anne in the 16:50 at Windsor SBK 9/2

Now read more Horse Racing tips and previews here!