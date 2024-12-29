Monday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data you need to know including Horse in Focus bet

Horse Racing Tips

Timeform highlight three horses of interest at Haydock, Taunton and Wolverhampton on Monday...

'Horse In Focus' Despereaux can strike again

Despereaux endured a disappointing campaign last term and didn't start this season in great order either, but, upped in trip and fitted with cheekpieces for the first time, he bounced back at Ludlow this month with a decisive victory.

He underlined that he's back to his best when scoring in similarly decisive fashion over this course and distance 18 days ago, staying on well to score by three lengths in what looked like a good contest for the grade.

That performance earned him Timeform's Horse In Focus Flag, marking him out as one to be interested in, and, still unexposed over staying trips, he should launch a bold bid despite going up 8 lb in the weights.

Recommended Bet

Back Despereaux in the 14:52 at Taunton

SBK7/4

Haydock suits 'Horses For Courses' Bertie's Ballet

Bertie's Ballet's only victory last season was achieved over this course and distance and he again demonstrated his effectiveness around here on testing ground when runner-up nine days ago, earning Timeform's Horses For Courses Flag.

That gallant runner-up effort marked a return to form for Bertie's Ballet, who had been disappointing at Carlisle on his previous outing, and he looks likely to give another good account.

He's edged up 2 lb following his latest effort but still figures on a fair mark and heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb.

Recommended Bet

Back Bertie's Ballet in the 15:45 at Haydock

SBK5/2

'Jockey Uplift' Mitchell a good booking for Royal Observatory

Kevin Frost has had his horses in good order of late and Royal Observatory added to the trainer's tally when finally getting off the mark at Chelmsford 18 days ago.

Royal Observatory benefited from being patiently ridden in a race run at a strong gallop and he was delivered late by Lauren Frost to head a last-time winner close home.

Royal Observatory got a good ride on that occasion but it still looks like a positive that Jack Mitchell is taking over from an inexperienced amateur who was riding only her second winner, and that move has generated Timeform's Jockey Uplift Flag. Royal Observatory remains fairly treated after edging up 3 lb - he heads Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings by 1 lb - and he can follow up.

Recommended Bet

Back Royal Observatory in the 20:00 at Wolverhampton

SBK15/8

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

