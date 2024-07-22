Monday Racing Tips: Davey can deliver say Timeform

The Gypsy Davey can gain reward for consistent efforts

More to come from Brighton winner Bona Fortuna

Clotherholme capable of snapping losing sequence

The Gypsy Davey, a winner on both starts over hurdles, is still searching for a first win over fences but he's performed creditably on his three outings in handicap chases and looks to be on a competitive mark.

He was no match for the well-backed winner at Perth last time, but that one had been competitive off much higher marks in the past.

The Gypsy Davey still proved best of the rest and, not for the first time, there was a lot to like about how well he jumped at the head of affairs. This front-runner should have no trouble coping with this drop back in trip and he can launch another bold bid.

Recommended Bet Back The Gypsy Davey in the 15:55 at Cartmel SBK 11/2

Bona Fortuna had been gelded and given a wind operation ahead of his seasonal reappearance and first outing for Mick Appleby at Brighton last month and he showed improved form to get off the mark.

Bona Fortuna had run only twice for his previous trainer Karl Burke last season, offering promise when third at Ayr on debut but then disappointing when only fifth at York.

That means he has very few miles on the clock and, as a strong-looking sort with an attractive pedigree, he retains the potential to carry on improving for a while yet. He's the only runner in this six-furlong handicap with the Timeform 'p' for likely improver and he's been handed a fair-looking opening mark.

Recommended Bet Back Bona Fortuna in the 19:20 at Windsor SBK 9/2

Clotherholme is on a losing run of 22 that stretches back a couple of years, but he went close at Ripon on his penultimate start when beaten only a head by Makalu who has won twice since.

It's debatable whether Clotherholme was an unlucky loser there as he and Makalu both met plenty of trouble in running, but at the least he would have pulled further clear of the remainder with better luck.

He was again short of room and not seen to best effect when fifth over this course and distance earlier this month, but he looks in good enough form to make an impact from this lowly mark - he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted rating.