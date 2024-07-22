Monday Racing Tips: Davey can deliver say Timeform
Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view on the racing at Beverley, Cartmel and Windsor on Monday...
-
The Gypsy Davey can gain reward for consistent efforts
-
More to come from Brighton winner Bona Fortuna
-
Clotherholme capable of snapping losing sequence
The Gypsy Davey can prove tough to peg back
The Gypsy Davey, a winner on both starts over hurdles, is still searching for a first win over fences but he's performed creditably on his three outings in handicap chases and looks to be on a competitive mark.
He was no match for the well-backed winner at Perth last time, but that one had been competitive off much higher marks in the past.
The Gypsy Davey still proved best of the rest and, not for the first time, there was a lot to like about how well he jumped at the head of affairs. This front-runner should have no trouble coping with this drop back in trip and he can launch another bold bid.
Bona Fortuna likely to carry on improving
Bona Fortuna had been gelded and given a wind operation ahead of his seasonal reappearance and first outing for Mick Appleby at Brighton last month and he showed improved form to get off the mark.
Bona Fortuna had run only twice for his previous trainer Karl Burke last season, offering promise when third at Ayr on debut but then disappointing when only fifth at York.
That means he has very few miles on the clock and, as a strong-looking sort with an attractive pedigree, he retains the potential to carry on improving for a while yet. He's the only runner in this six-furlong handicap with the Timeform 'p' for likely improver and he's been handed a fair-looking opening mark.
Clotherholme can prevail granted better luck
Clotherholme is on a losing run of 22 that stretches back a couple of years, but he went close at Ripon on his penultimate start when beaten only a head by Makalu who has won twice since.
It's debatable whether Clotherholme was an unlucky loser there as he and Makalu both met plenty of trouble in running, but at the least he would have pulled further clear of the remainder with better luck.
He was again short of room and not seen to best effect when fifth over this course and distance earlier this month, but he looks in good enough form to make an impact from this lowly mark - he's 2 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted rating.
Now read more horse racing previews here
Recommended bets
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Friday ITV Racing Tips: James Mackie has three picks from Chester on day three
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Back solid chance Emiyn in Friday's Chester Cup
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies strong pace to suit 18/1 Saturn at Chester
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Two Tips: Follow a Fab Four in Lucky 15 that pays over 6,000/1
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Chester Day Two Tips: Follow a Fab Four in Lucky 15 that pays over 6,000/1