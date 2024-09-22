Monday Racing Tips: Blacklion has strong chance on ratings say Timeform

The Dragon King to take advantage of drop in class

Glamorously can build on recent encouragement

Blacklion remains ahead of the handicapper

The Dragon King couldn't complete the hat-trick at Goodwood last month but he ran creditably to finish sixth in a more competitive and better quality handicap than the one he tackles here.

The Dragon King seemed to cope with the extra furlong at Goodwood, but he'll have no issue dropping back in distance having won a Doncaster maiden and Windsor nursery over five furlongs.

The form of his win at Windsor on his penultimate start is working out well, so he still looks fairly treated off this 4 lb higher mark, while the determined attitude he displayed there will continue to stand him in good stead. He just has the edge on Timeform's weight-adjusted figures and could outclass these rivals.

Recommended Bet Back The Dragon King in the 14:58 at Hamilton SBK 11/8

Glamorously is still searching for a first win this season but she has fallen a long way in the weights and has shaped as if back in form of late, finishing in the frame on her two most recent outings.

She proved her stamina for seven furlongs when beaten only three-quarters of a length in third at Leopardstown last month and again ran well when beaten a couple of lengths in fourth at Gowran Park three weeks ago, arguably worth marking up slightly given she made her effort down the centre of the track while the first two home came up the stand side.

She won off a 9 lb higher mark at Naas last season so is clearly well treated if building on the promise of her recent efforts - she's 2 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this.

Recommended Bet Back Glamorously in the 16:35 at Fairyhouse SBK 3/1

Blacklion had made a disappointing start for George Baker but he seemed to relish the return to the all-weather and proved better than ever when successful in a seven-furlong handicap here a couple of weeks ago.

Blacklion had plenty on his plate turning for home, but he stayed on powerfully in the straight, clocking a good closing sectional, to hit the front close home and win by a neck.

He can have that performance upgraded given the ground he made up off just a fair gallop, and a 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates him - he is 3 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings. He needs to prove his effectiveness over this longer trip but has strong claims on ratings.

Recommended Bet Back Blacklion in the 19:00 at Wolverhampton SBK 2/1

