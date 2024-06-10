Monday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's trio of tips at Carlisle and Pontefract

Timeform highlight three selections for Monday's racing

Esmeray's Lingfield win has been given a boost

Belsito can take advantage of reduced mark

Minstrel Knight can keep progressing

Esmeray form working out well

Esmeray failed to meet expectations when only third on her reappearance at Pontefract in April having been sent off favourite, but that was a stronger race than she needed to contest, while she may also have been in need of the outing at a time when her yard's runners weren't firing on all cylinders.

She rewarded those who kept the faith at Lingfield, however, despite stumbling badly at the start, as she stuck to her task well to hold off the strong-staying Dancing In Paris by a short-head.

Dancing In Paris went on to give that form a big boost by bolting up in a 20-runner handicap at York on his next outing and that suggests a 2 lb rise in the weights could significantly underestimate Esmeray who, with Dancing In Paris's subsequent form into account, is 6 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this contest.

Esmeray is stepping up in trip here and failed to stay on her only previous outing at a mile and a half, but that was a gruelling test because of the underfoot conditions and she should see things out better here on a sounder surface.

Recommended Bet Back Esmeray in the 19:30 at Pontefract SBK 5/4

Belsito is back in form

Belsito was largely disappointing during a winless campaign last term, but has been offering some encouragement from a falling mark this season and his latest effort suggests he's in good enough form to capitalise on that.

Belsito stuck to his task when fifth in a five-furlong handicap at Newcastle on his penultimate outing, shaping like he'd be worth another go over further, and he duly produced a better effort when a close-up third behind the reopposing Warminster at Ayr last time.

He can have that performance marked up slightly as he had to switch when launching his challenge and, seemingly back in form, he looks set to go well off the same mark as last time (he was placed off a 10 lb higher mark last season).

Recommended Bet Back Belsito in the 14:50 at Carlisle SBK 4/1

More to come from Minstrel Knight

Minstrel Knight offered something to work with in novice company on the all-weather and, having been gelded, he also shaped with promise when third on his handicap and turf debut at Haydock in April.

Minstrel Knight lacked the pace to make a telling impact in that mile handicap but he kept on well inside the final furlong and he duly progressed again when upped in trip to a mile and a quarter at Pontfract last month.

He wasn't seen to best effect at Pontefract having been caught further back than ideal, but he again kept on well and grabbed second close home, leaving the impression he's one to be interested in off his current mark.

A further step up in trip here is unlikely to pose a problem for Minstrel Knight who has shown run-by-run improvement on Timeform's ratings and is 4 lb clear of his rivals here, so holds strong claims on the figures.

Recommended Bet Back Minstrel Knight in the 15:20 at Carlisle SBK 5/2

