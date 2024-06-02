Monday Horse Racing Tips: Timeform's view

Timeform highlight three selections for Monday's racing at Ayr and Windsor

Blue Day an improving sprinter

Young Fire can capitalise on reduced mark

Redondo going in the right direction

Blue Day offered encouragement during his three starts as a juvenile, finishing in the frame in some strong novices, and he built on that promise to make a successful handicap debut on his reappearance at Southwell in April.

Blue Day was held up in a race run at just a steady gallop but he picked up strongly to hit the front over a furlong out and drew a length and a half clear, winning with plenty in hand.

He did well to win so decisively in a race run at just a steady gallop and analysis of his sectional times suggest that he can have his effort upgraded.

Blue Day still has the Timeform 'p' to highlight that he remains capable of better and, with a stronger gallop likely to help bring about a bigger effort, he can cope with a 7 lb rise in the weights

Recommended Bet Back Blue Day in the 18:45 at Windsor EXC 3.0

Young Fire is on a losing run of 14 that stretches back to August of last year but he has fallen a long way in the weights and his effort when a staying-on third at Redcar on Tuesday suggests he's ready to take advantage of his reduced mark.

Young Fire was well backed at Redcar - he was sent off the 2/1 favourite - and he looked unlucky not to reward that support as he was short of room over two furlongs out and conceded first run as a result.

That was comfortably his best effort this season and a repeat of that sort of form would give him a good chance here, but the key point with Young Fire is that he won off much higher marks last season so could prove significantly better than this rating if, as his latest effort suggests, he's back in good heart.

Recommended Bet Back Young Fire in the 15:15 at Ayr SBK 13/8

Redondo made no impact in three turf maidens last season but, after faring better in all-weather handicaps, he proved himself as effective on the grass when registering a ready success at Hamilton last month.

Redondo was stepping up in trip to nine furlongs from a mile and it was notable how strongly he saw things out despite racing a bit keenly in the early stages of a race not run at a true gallop.

The way he came home suggests that he ought to relish this further step up in trip, while the way he brushed his rivals aside at Hamilton, despite coming from further back than ideal given the muddling tempo, suggests that a 5 lb rise in the weights underestimates his ability. He has a 2 lb edge over Life On The Rocks on Timeform's ratings and a more significant advantage over the remainder.

Recommended Bet Back Redondo in the 16:15 at Ayr SBK 15/8

