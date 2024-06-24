Monday Horse Racing Tips: Law can rule at Windsor say Timeform

Liberty Breeze can build on return

Test of speed to suit Equity Law

My Delilah to reverse form of latest effort

Liberty Breeze to take step forward

Liberty Breeze has come on significantly for her first run the last couple of seasons so it bodes well for her prospects that she ran so well on her return at Catterick a couple of weeks ago.

Liberty Breeze raced off the strong pace and was off the bridle a fair way out, but she kept on well inside the final half-furlong and was ultimately beaten little more than three-quarters of a length in fourth, earning the Timeform Horse In Focus Flag to identify her as one to be interested in.

She should be sharper with that outing under her belt and can launch a bold bid off the same mark, which is only 2 lb higher than her last winning mark.

Recommended Bet Back Liberty Breeze in the 16:30 at Thirsk SBK 6/1

Equity can lay down the law at Windsor

Equity Law is from a speedy family his trainer Andrew Balding knows well - he trained the dam and grandam as well as other relations - and he produced his best effort yet when successful at Sandown when last seen in April.

Equity Law had been gelded prior to his return at Bath but he shaped as if badly in need of the run there, while the testing ground may also have counted against him given how much speed he had shown as a juvenile. However, he was a different proposition back on better ground at Sandown where he travelled smoothly, made good headway to lead a furlong out and held on to prevail by three-quarters of a length from a useful sort who was unlucky in running.

Equity Law still looks fairly treated following a 3 lb rise in the weights and this sharper five furlongs ought to suit this unexposed three-year-old who looks all about speed.

Recommended Bet Back Equity Law to win the 19:10 at Windsor SBK 7/4

My Delilah to deliver at Bath

My Delilah was fourth behind the reopposing So Smart on her return over this course and distance earlier this month but the winner had race fitness on her side and avoided trouble in running at the head of affairs.

My Delilah was one of those who didn't enjoy a clear passage, meeting trouble two furlongs out, but she stuck to her task when in the clear and was only beaten a length and three-quarters, earning the Horse In Focus Flag.

She's been eased 2 lb since then so is now 2 lb below her last winning mark and she can come out on top here.

