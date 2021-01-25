Timeform South Africa SmartPlays: Monday 25 January

#9 La Duchesse - Fairview R6 (13:25)

A course-and-distance winner here in October, La Duchesse has narrowly failed on each of her last three runs, finding just one too good on each occasion. She arrives here in good form and commands plenty of respect on these terms. Reach For The Line looks the pick for second, while Selailai makes up the shortlist.

#4 Lumiere - Fairview R7 (14:00)

Lumiere has working her way towards a win of late, finishing in the places in each of her last three outings, and a repeat of either of those efforts could be enough to see her regain the winning thread. Natural Jade finished a place ahead of the selection last time, and though she is worse off at the weights this time, she should still be capable of making her presence felt. Latest Craze gets the vote for third.

#7 Mojito Magic - Fairview R8 (14:30)

Mojito Magic returned to form with a third-placed finish at this venue last month, and he confirmed his wellbeing when coming within a nose of regaining the winning thread over this course and distance last time. He can race off the same mark here and is taken to go one better. Cloud Atlas and Basilica Santo appeal most of the remainder.