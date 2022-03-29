Tony Calvin Tips

Market Rasen Tips: Dantes can delight his supporters

Racing at Market Rasen
There's jumps racing at Market Rasen on Wednesday afternoon

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Market Rasen on Wednesday.

"...he could still have more to offer as a chaser..."

On Edmond Dantes

NAP

Edmond Dantes - 16:40 Market Rasen

Edmond Dantes made a successful debut over fences here last month, beating an in-form rival with the pair pulling clear of the remainder. He fell on his next outing at Newcastle but he was travelling well, looking the most likely winner, when he fell at the third-last. The way he went through that race prior to his departure suggests he's still on a decent mark and he could still have more to offer as a chaser.

NEXT BEST

A Distant Place - 15:30 Market Rasen

A Distant Place was presented with a straightforward opportunity on his return at Hereford in November but he still created a good impression, landing that maiden hurdle in the style of one to keep on the right side. He had to settle for second in handicap company at Ludlow last month but that was a competitive event and he might have gone close had he not made a chance-ending error at the final flight. He looks well treated off just a 2 lb higher mark here.

EACH-WAY

Monfass - 14:20 Market Rasen

Monfass missed last season and made no impact on his first couple of starts this term, but his last two efforts have been more encouraging. He showed he retains some ability when fifth at Newcastle on his return from a break last month and he built on that effort back at the same venue a few weeks ago, finding only one rival too strong. He is well handicapped on his old form and looks worth siding with having shown some recent promise.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Edmond Dantes @ 3.02/1 in the 16:40 at Market Rasen
NEXT BEST - Back A Distant Place @ 6.05/1 in the 15:30 at Market Rasen
EACH-WAY - Back Monfass @ 11.010/1 in the 14:20 at Market Rasen

Market Rasen 30th Mar (2m2f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 30 March, 2.20pm

Forever Des Long
Wolfspear
Presenting Pete
Pilgrims King
Seaborough
Monfass
Infiniti
Ashoka
Time Please
Russian Virtue
Goldrapper
Market Rasen 30th Mar (2m4f Hcap Hrd)

Wednesday 30 March, 3.30pm

Guernesey
The Street
A Distant Place
Calico
Mackelduff
Feivel
Boreham Bill
Shantou Express
Ornua
Market Rasen 30th Mar (2m5f Hcap Chs)

Wednesday 30 March, 4.40pm

Edmond Dantes
Onchan
Alberic
Go All The Way
Miraculous Getaway
Vinnies Getaway
Happy News
Getaway North
Whos The Guvnor
Wells Gold
Les Fremantle
