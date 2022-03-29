Market Rasen Tips: Dantes can delight his supporters

NAP

Edmond Dantes - 16:40 Market Rasen

Edmond Dantes made a successful debut over fences here last month, beating an in-form rival with the pair pulling clear of the remainder. He fell on his next outing at Newcastle but he was travelling well, looking the most likely winner, when he fell at the third-last. The way he went through that race prior to his departure suggests he's still on a decent mark and he could still have more to offer as a chaser.

No. 5 Edmond Dantes (Fr) SBK 7/4 EXC 3.1 Trainer: Ruth Jefferson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 93

NEXT BEST

A Distant Place - 15:30 Market Rasen

A Distant Place was presented with a straightforward opportunity on his return at Hereford in November but he still created a good impression, landing that maiden hurdle in the style of one to keep on the right side. He had to settle for second in handicap company at Ludlow last month but that was a competitive event and he might have gone close had he not made a chance-ending error at the final flight. He looks well treated off just a 2 lb higher mark here.

No. 5 A Distant Place (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 6 Trainer: Jonjo O'Neill

Jockey: Jonjo O'Neill Jr.

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 8lbs

OR: 125

EACH-WAY

Monfass - 14:20 Market Rasen

Monfass missed last season and made no impact on his first couple of starts this term, but his last two efforts have been more encouraging. He showed he retains some ability when fifth at Newcastle on his return from a break last month and he built on that effort back at the same venue a few weeks ago, finding only one rival too strong. He is well handicapped on his old form and looks worth siding with having shown some recent promise.