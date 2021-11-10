To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Market Rasen Racing Tips: Starsky to star

Market Rasen racecourse
There's racing at Market Rasen on Thursday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Market Rasen on Thursday...

NAP

Starsky - 14:10 Market Rasen

Starsky was agonisingly denied on his chasing debut at Worcester last month but he can gain compensation here. He shaped like the best horse at the weights at Worcester and looked to have matters under control after jumping the last. However, he tied up on the run-in and was collared on the line by a strong stayer who traded at the maximum price in-running. The application of cheekpieces looks a good move to aid his concentration and he remains on a good mark.

NEXT BEST

Fresh New Dawn - 14:40 Market Rasen

Olly Murphy has his string in tremendous form and Fresh New Dawn can provide him with another winner. Fresh New Dawn didn't meet expectations in his first campaign over fences last season but he has taken a step back in the right direction this term, finishing placed on his last two outings at Perth. He is better than this 0-100 company and should prove too good for this opposition.

EACH-WAY

Oslo - 12:30 Market Rasen

This race could revolve around Raymond Tusk, who was a smart performer on the Flat at his best and showed he retains plenty of ability in the latest season, notably finishing runner-up in a competitive handicap at Royal Ascot. This is a new challenge, however, and it could be worth siding with something each-way at a bigger price. Oslo wasn't so good on the Flat, though he does have some hurdling experience under his belt and represents a trainer in Fergal O'Brien whose string is in good form. He is entitled to come on for the experience he gained when runner-up at Plumpton and should give a good account.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Starsky @ 2.89/5 in the 14:10 at Market Rasen
NEXT BEST - Back Fresh New Dawn @ 2.89/5 in the 14:40 at Market Rasen
EACH-WAY - Back Oslo @ 8.07/1 in the 12:30 at Market Rasen

Bet slip

Close

