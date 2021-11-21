Ludlow Racing Tips: Our Idic Boy tough to beat

NAP

Our Idic Boy - 14:00 Ludlow

Our Idic Boy is extremely lightly raced for a seven-year-old but the patient approach looks like paying off. He showed very little in two starts last season but has fared better this term, building on an encouraging display at Taunton when scoring at Newcastle on Thursday. He may have been out of the handicap at Newcastle but he scored by four and a half lengths in the style of a hurdler with more to offer. He is effectively only 5 lb higher here and that should not stop him.

No. 11 Our Idic Boy (Ire) SBK 11/10 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Ian Williams

Jockey: Charlie Todd

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 77

NEXT BEST

Magic Dancer - 14:35 Ludlow

The nine-year-old Magic Dancer has gone chasing late in life but he has taken really well to this new discipline. He bolted up on his chasing debut at Worcester, ending a three-and-a-half-year losing run, and backed that up with a good effort from out of the handicap against a smart rival at Uttoxeter. He is able to run off a 4 lb lower mark than at Uttoxeter and looks to have been found a nice opportunity.

No. 2 Magic Dancer SBK 9/4 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Kerry Lee

Jockey: Richard Patrick

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 128

EACH-WAY

Whitechurch - 15:05 Ludlow

Whitechurch was disappointing over hurdles but this winning Irish pointer posted a more encouraging performance on his chase debut at Sedgefield recently. He was ultimately beaten more than 20 lengths in fourth, but he seemingly found that three-mile-and-three-furlong event posing too stiff a test of stamina, and this drop in trip will suit. The good form of the Donald McCain yard is also a positive.