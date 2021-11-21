- Trainer: Ian Williams
- Jockey: Charlie Todd
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 12lbs
- OR: 77
Ludlow Racing Tips: Our Idic Boy tough to beat
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ludlow on Monday
NAP
Our Idic Boy is extremely lightly raced for a seven-year-old but the patient approach looks like paying off. He showed very little in two starts last season but has fared better this term, building on an encouraging display at Taunton when scoring at Newcastle on Thursday. He may have been out of the handicap at Newcastle but he scored by four and a half lengths in the style of a hurdler with more to offer. He is effectively only 5 lb higher here and that should not stop him.
NEXT BEST
The nine-year-old Magic Dancer has gone chasing late in life but he has taken really well to this new discipline. He bolted up on his chasing debut at Worcester, ending a three-and-a-half-year losing run, and backed that up with a good effort from out of the handicap against a smart rival at Uttoxeter. He is able to run off a 4 lb lower mark than at Uttoxeter and looks to have been found a nice opportunity.
EACH-WAY
Whitechurch was disappointing over hurdles but this winning Irish pointer posted a more encouraging performance on his chase debut at Sedgefield recently. He was ultimately beaten more than 20 lengths in fourth, but he seemingly found that three-mile-and-three-furlong event posing too stiff a test of stamina, and this drop in trip will suit. The good form of the Donald McCain yard is also a positive.
