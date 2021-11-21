To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Ludlow Racing Tips: Our Idic Boy tough to beat

Horse racing at Ludlow
There's racing at Ludlow on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Ludlow on Monday

NAP

Our Idic Boy - 14:00 Ludlow

Our Idic Boy is extremely lightly raced for a seven-year-old but the patient approach looks like paying off. He showed very little in two starts last season but has fared better this term, building on an encouraging display at Taunton when scoring at Newcastle on Thursday. He may have been out of the handicap at Newcastle but he scored by four and a half lengths in the style of a hurdler with more to offer. He is effectively only 5 lb higher here and that should not stop him.

NEXT BEST

Magic Dancer - 14:35 Ludlow

The nine-year-old Magic Dancer has gone chasing late in life but he has taken really well to this new discipline. He bolted up on his chasing debut at Worcester, ending a three-and-a-half-year losing run, and backed that up with a good effort from out of the handicap against a smart rival at Uttoxeter. He is able to run off a 4 lb lower mark than at Uttoxeter and looks to have been found a nice opportunity.

EACH-WAY

Whitechurch - 15:05 Ludlow

Whitechurch was disappointing over hurdles but this winning Irish pointer posted a more encouraging performance on his chase debut at Sedgefield recently. He was ultimately beaten more than 20 lengths in fourth, but he seemingly found that three-mile-and-three-furlong event posing too stiff a test of stamina, and this drop in trip will suit. The good form of the Donald McCain yard is also a positive.


Recommended bets

NAP - Back Our Idic Boy @ 2.26/5 in the 14:00 at Ludlow
NEXT BEST - Back Magic Dancer @ 3.211/5 in the 14:35 at Ludlow
EACH-WAY - Back Whitechurch @ 5.59/2 in the 15:05 at Ludlow

Monday 22 November, 2.00pm

Our Idic Boy
Top Man
Racing Spirit
Art Of Diplomacy
Sue Be It
Holly James
Get An Oscar
General Picton
Trooper Jones
Lough Derg Lyric
Golden Glory
Back Lay
Onthefrontfoot
Magic Dancer
Bathiva
Doukarov
Chaptal
Ludlow 22nd Nov (3m Nov Hcap Chs)

Monday 22 November, 3.05pm

Ship of The Fen
Staple Head
Whitechurch
Born At Midnight
Spotty Dog
Family Pot
Alderson
Nyoufsea
