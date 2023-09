A Listowel NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Listowel Nap - 14:05 - Back Filey Bay

No. 2 Filey Bay (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 6.6 Trainer: Emmet Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 142

Filey Bay has performed creditably in some of the most competitive handicaps in the calendar this year and is worth siding with here.

He was denied by only an extremely tough rival in the Betfair Hurdle at Newbury and then ran at least as well to finish third in the County Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, doing well to get as close as he did after making a couple of significant errors.

He again shaped well when fifth in the Galway Hurdle, coming from further back than ideal, and he looks fairly treated off the same mark as at Galway, particularly as he's still relatively lightly raced for Emmet Mullins and retains the potential to do better.

He failed to beat a rival on the Flat at Tipperary last time but it's easy to overlook that effort over an inadequate trip, and he had stylishly landed a two-mile maiden on the level at Tramore prior to that.

Listowel Next Best - 15:50 - Back Midnight It Is

No. 6 Midnight It Is SBK 7/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 9lbs

OR: 104

It's taken Midnight It Is time to get to grips with chasing but the recent signs have been more encouraging and he was a bit unlucky not to finish closer when third at Wexford last time as he was shuffled back on the turn when trying to make headway.

The level of ability he showed when bolting up in a maiden hurdle at Limerick in March of last year suggests a chase mark of 104 could be very lenient if able to translate his ability over fences, and he's worth a chance to build on the promise of his Wexford effort.

The good form of the Gavin Cromwell yard is also in his favour and the trainer has already had four winners at Listowel this week.

Listowel Each-way - 14:40 - Back Heart of Rome

No. 14 Heart Of Rome (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 8.2 Trainer: Paul Nolan, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 88

Heart of Rome didn't make much of an impact in maidens or on his handicap debut at Limerick, but he showed much improved form to finish third at Down Royal a few weeks ago.

That was also Heart of Rome's first attempt at three miles and this lightly-raced four-year-old remains with untapped potential as a staying hurdler.

He ought to launch another bold bid after edging up just 1 lb since his encouraging effort at Down Royal.