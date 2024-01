A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 14:30 - Back Upepo

No. 10 (8) Upepo (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.7 Trainer: Tony Carroll

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 62

Upepo made a winning start for these connections in a handicap over course and distance in October, and he wasn't seen to be effect upped to a mile and three quarters at Southwell on his next start.

He quickly resumed winning ways returned to this course and distance 10 days ago, a good gallop bringing out a career-best performance, and the manner of that victory suggests there may be even more to come.

Upepo is 6 lb higher and in a better race now, but he is clearly on the up, and is expected to come out on top again.

Lingfield Next Best - 15:30 - Back So Chic

No. 4 (5) So Chic (Ire) SBK 5/1 EXC 5.6 Trainer: John E. Long

Jockey: Gina Mangan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 57

So Chic ran plenty of solid races for previous trainer Charlie Hills and she opened her account for these connections over seven furlongs at this course at the end of November.

She confirmed the promise of her previous run to record a second career victory, and she was value for more than the winning margin, too.

So Chic made up plenty of ground in the straight, staying on well to lead at the line, and the way she shaped suggests she is more than capable of winning at this trip.