Lingfield Racing Tips: Trust Shearer to score

Horse racing at Lingfield
There's high-class jumps action at Lingfield on Sunday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Sunday.

"He can take a big step forward on his handicap debut."

NAP

Shearer - 16:08 Lingfield

Shearer failed to meet expectations on his debut over hurdles when beaten at odds of 4/11 at Wincanton, but he produced a more encouraging display when third in a much stronger novice at Newbury last month. Shearer didn't have the pace to go with the first two after travelling nicely into contention and he should prove suited by the much more testing conditions at Lingfield. Shearer demonstrated his effectiveness on heavy ground when winning a Warwick bumper by nine lengths, and his performances in that sphere offers plenty of hope that an opening hurdles mark of 118 underplays his ability. He can take a big step forward on his handicap debut.

NEXT BEST

Bristol de Mai - 15:00 Lingfield

Bristol de Mai has recently turned 11 and he has a bit to prove after flopping on his reappearance when bidding for a fourth Betfair Chase. However, he had excuses at Haydock as the ground was much faster than is usually the case at the Betfair Chase meeting and his jumping let him down after he was taken on by Royale Pagaille. He will be much better suited by the testing conditions at Lingfield and is worth a chance to capitalise on this drop in grade.

EACH-WAY

Pemberley - 15:35 Lingfield

Pemberley had to settle for second behind the reopposing Go Whatever when the pair clashed in the Sussex National last month but a 7 lb swing in the weights may enable him to reverse the form. Pemberley has been in excellent heart this season and he was a good second behind Fantastikas here on his reappearance before showing improved form to score at Warwick. He proved his stamina for these sort of marathon tests when runner-up in the Sussex National and, with the Emma Lavelle yard in excellent form, he looks likely to give another good account.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Shearer @ 3.814/5 in the 16:08 at Lingfield
NEXT BEST - Back Bristol de Mai @ 4.03/1 in the 15:00 at Lingfield
EACH-WAY - Back Pemberley @ 7.06/1 in the 15:35 at Lingfield

Lingfield 23rd Jan (2m6f Chs)

Sunday 23 January, 3.00pm

Bristol De Mai
Dashel Drasher
Fanion Destruval
Itchy Feet
Master Tommytucker
Two For Gold
Lieutenant Rocco
Lingfield 23rd Jan (3m5f Hcap Chs)

Sunday 23 January, 3.35pm

Go Whatever
Eclair Mag
Laskalin
Pemberley
Smooth Stepper
Samuel Jackson
Fado Des Brosses
Colonel Keating
Just Your Type
Little Red Lion
Exodela
Defuture Is Bright
The Galloping Bear
Echo Watt
Seaston Spirit
Lingfield 23rd Jan (2m3f Nov Hcap Hrd)

Sunday 23 January, 4.08pm

Shearer
Nothin To Ask
Gerico Ville
Global Agreement
Rays The One
Triple Trade
Jazz King
Mister Watson
