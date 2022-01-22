Lingfield Racing Tips: Trust Shearer to score

NAP

Shearer - 16:08 Lingfield

Shearer failed to meet expectations on his debut over hurdles when beaten at odds of 4/11 at Wincanton, but he produced a more encouraging display when third in a much stronger novice at Newbury last month. Shearer didn't have the pace to go with the first two after travelling nicely into contention and he should prove suited by the much more testing conditions at Lingfield. Shearer demonstrated his effectiveness on heavy ground when winning a Warwick bumper by nine lengths, and his performances in that sphere offers plenty of hope that an opening hurdles mark of 118 underplays his ability. He can take a big step forward on his handicap debut.

No. 4 Shearer (Ire) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.65 Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: A. P. Heskin

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 118

NEXT BEST

Bristol de Mai - 15:00 Lingfield

Bristol de Mai has recently turned 11 and he has a bit to prove after flopping on his reappearance when bidding for a fourth Betfair Chase. However, he had excuses at Haydock as the ground was much faster than is usually the case at the Betfair Chase meeting and his jumping let him down after he was taken on by Royale Pagaille. He will be much better suited by the testing conditions at Lingfield and is worth a chance to capitalise on this drop in grade.

No. 1 Bristol De Mai (Fr) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.4 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Sam Twiston-Davies

Age: 11

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Pemberley - 15:35 Lingfield

Pemberley had to settle for second behind the reopposing Go Whatever when the pair clashed in the Sussex National last month but a 7 lb swing in the weights may enable him to reverse the form. Pemberley has been in excellent heart this season and he was a good second behind Fantastikas here on his reappearance before showing improved form to score at Warwick. He proved his stamina for these sort of marathon tests when runner-up in the Sussex National and, with the Emma Lavelle yard in excellent form, he looks likely to give another good account.