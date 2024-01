A Lingfield NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 12:40 - Back Only By Night

No. 7 Only By Night (Ire) SBK 7/5 EXC 2.42 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: Keith Donoghue

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Only By Night had shaped with some promise when third on her bumper debut for Jonjo O'Neill last season but she showed much-improved form to win a Limerick bumper on her first start for Gavin Cromwell in October and then barely had to come off the bridle to land a listed bumper at Navan in November.

Only By Night was understandably very short in the betting for her hurdling debut at Naas last month having created such a good impression in bumpers and she made an excellent transition to jumping, readily asserting after travelling smoothly and jumping fluently.

She is an exciting prospect who is open to plenty of improvement (as denoted by the Timeform Large P attached to her rating) and has the potential to develop into one of the leaders in the mares' novice hurdle divsion.

Lingfield Next Best - 13:15 - Back Matata

No. 5 Matata (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Nigel Twiston-Davies

Jockey: Daryl Jacob

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

The quirky Matata showed useful form over hurdles last season but the Irish point winner has quickly developed into a much better chaser and may not have shown the limit of his ability yet over fences.

Matata created an excellent impression on his chasing debut at Ffos Las in October, proving in a different league to his rivals in that novice handicap and passing the post ten lengths clear after being eased down.

A notable feature of that display was Matata's bold jumping and he again largely impressed in that department at Cheltenham on New Year's Day, though his one lapse at the final fence proved important as he lost momentum and was reeled in up the run-in.

That was still an encouraging effort from Matata off a BHA mark of 143 and indicates he's well worth his place in graded company here. His chance is helped by receiving 5 lb from Djelo and stablemate Master Chewy, and he comes out on top on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

Lingfield Each-Way - 16:10 - Canty Bay

No. 8 Canty Bay (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Emma Lavelle

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 115

Canty Bay was beaten a long way on both starts over hurdles last season but he proved a different proposition on his return at Taunton last month, justifying support in the style of one with more to offer.

He probably would have had to settle for second at Wincanton last time had he not fallen at the second-last, but he was in the process of running well behind a promising sort who has since bolted up.

An opening mark of 115 could underestimate Canty Bay who is seemingly a much-improved performer this term and remains open to progress.