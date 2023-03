NAP

Goldsmith - 17:00 Lingfield

Goldsmith has shown improved form since joining Alice Haynes from David Menuisier and looks up to completing the course-and-distance hat-trick. Goldsmith made a winning debut for this yard in December, doing well to prevail given how much ground he still had to make up early in the straight. That race has worked out well and Goldsmith did his own bit for the form by following up in January, again winning with more in hand than the margin might suggest after overcoming trouble in running and making up plenty of ground in a contest run at a modest tempo. He has a 7 lb higher mark to cope with here but still looks fairly treated and could have more to offer for this yard.

No. 2 (2) Goldsmith (Ire) SBK 5/4 EXC 3.25 Trainer: Alice Haynes

Jockey: Kieran O'Neill

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 70

NEXT BEST

Wyvern - 15:20 Lingfield

Wyvern looked like an unlucky loser at Wolverhampton on his penultimate start (in a race that has worked out well) as he finished strongly from the rear in a steadily-run contest and only just failed to reel in a rival that had been much better positioned. Wyvern soon made amends over this course and distance last month, though, as he kept on well to register a three-quarter-length success in a race that panned out much better for him. That victory enhanced his good record on the all-weather and a 2 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this in-form four-year-old from following up.