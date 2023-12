A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 12:30 - Back Gloves

No. 4 (5) Gloves (Ire) Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Jim Crowley

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 66

Gloves shaped with plenty of promise when filling the runner-up spot at Southwell last time, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and doing very well under the circumstances to get so close after yet another tardy start had left her in a poor position.

She clearly relished the step up to six furlongs, recording a notably fast closing sectional as she surged home to take second in the final 100 yards.

Trained by George Boughey, Gloves is only 3 lb higher in the weights today and still looks a well-handicapped filly if the addition of cheekpieces for the first time can make a difference at the start (usually slowly away).

Lingfield Next Best - 15:00 - Back Nature Watch

No. 6 (4) Nature Watch (Usa) Trainer: Charlie Appleby

Jockey: Kieran Shoemark

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: -

Nature Watch produced a promising first effort when making one with prior experience pull out all the stops at Wolverhampton last month, ultimately going down by a neck.

A couple of interesting newcomers feature among the opposition in this novice event, but Nature Watch sets a fairly useful standard and should take plenty of beating when you factor in his scope for more improvement for Charlie Appleby, who has an impressive 35% strike rate at Lingfield since the start of the 2018 season.