A Lingfield NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield NAP - 13:45 - Back Git Maker

No. 2 Git Maker (Fr) SBK 6/5 EXC 1.76 Trainer: Jamie Snowden

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: 128

Jamie Snowden saddled the winner of this last year and holds the key to this year's renewal with Git Maker and Super Survivor.

Preference is for Git Maker, who was a winner in points and also won three of his four starts over hurdles a couple of seasons ago.

He made a very good start over fences last season, too, winning two of his four starts, and his latest success at Catterick in January suggests he has the potential to rate even higher.

Git Maker is 5 lb higher on his return to action and he is seemingly the pick of Gavin Sheehan.

Lingfield Next Best - 12:35 - Back Heva Rose

No. 5 Heva Rose (Fr) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Venetia Williams

Jockey: Charlie Deutsch

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 91

Heva Rose had some fairly useful form over hurdles and fences when trained in France but she has failed to make an impact over hurdles since joining Venetia Williams.

However, her mark has tumbled down to 91 in that time, and she is potentially thrown in now having her first start over fences on these shores.

Furthermore, she represents a yard in very good form, and ran her best race in Britain on her seasonal reappearance last year.