NAP

Gabriel's Getaway - 15:35 Lingfield

Gabriel's Getaway failed to make an impact in three starts in maiden/novice hurdles, but he proved a completely different proposition when switched to fences for his handicap debut at Taunton earlier this month, registering a stylish four-and-a-quarter-length success. Gabriel's Getaway made headway on the bridle on the home turn and took over three out before cruising clear from the second-last, winning with plenty in hand. He has an 11 lb higher mark to cope with here but that seems fair enough based on the impression he created at Taunton and there's more to come over fences.

No. 2 Gabriel's Getaway (Ire) SBK 6/5 EXC 2.48 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: Rex Dingle

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: 100

NEXT BEST

Lazy Sunday - 14:30 Lingfield

Lazy Sunday won a solid-looking race for the grade at Exeter a few weeks ago and is capable of following up here. That 19-furlong handicap at Exeter was run at a sound gallop and Lazy Sunday stayed on well to get the narrow verdict over an unexposed chasing debutant who pulled six lengths clear of the third. The way Lazy Sunday stuck to her task was encouraging and she looks up to defying a 5 lb rise in the weights.