- Trainer: Pat Phelan
- Jockey: Paddy Bradley
- Age: 7
- Weight: 9st 4lbs
- OR: 78
Lingfield Racing Tips: Epsom can reward the faith
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Lingfield on Monday.
-
A Lingfield Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Heather Main
- Jockey: Rossa Ryan
- Age: 4
- Weight: 9st 7lbs
- OR: 70
Lingfield Nap - 13:47 - Back Epsom Faithfull
Epsom Faithfull was largely disappointing last season, enduring a winless campaign, but she's already up and running this year and can complete the hat-trick.
Epsom Faithfull offered encouragement when third over this course and distance on her reappearance and she built on that to land a seven-furlong handicap here. She then did well to follow up back over this course and distance earlier this month, coming from a long way back in a race run at a steady gallop and picking her way through the field to lead close home.
She was value for more than the half-length winning margin and remains well treated on her old form following a 3 lb rise in the weights.
Lingfield Next Best - 14:17 - Back Abu Royal
Abu Royal had disappointed on a couple of occasions but, having been fitted with blinkers for the first time, he produced a much more encouraging effort when a close-up fourth over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago.
Abu Royal was inconvenienced by being held up off the pace in a steadily-run race, while he also met some trouble in running over a furlong out, but he ran on well close home and was ultimately beaten only a couple of lengths.
He had been dropping in the weights and showed enough last time to suggest that he can take advantage of his reduced mark.
