Lingfield Racing Tips: Epsom can reward the faith

A Lingfield Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 13:47 - Back Epsom Faithfull

No. 6 (4) Epsom Faithfull SBK 4/1 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Pat Phelan

Jockey: Paddy Bradley

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 78

Epsom Faithfull was largely disappointing last season, enduring a winless campaign, but she's already up and running this year and can complete the hat-trick.

Epsom Faithfull offered encouragement when third over this course and distance on her reappearance and she built on that to land a seven-furlong handicap here. She then did well to follow up back over this course and distance earlier this month, coming from a long way back in a race run at a steady gallop and picking her way through the field to lead close home.

She was value for more than the half-length winning margin and remains well treated on her old form following a 3 lb rise in the weights.

Back Epsom Faithfull @ 4/15.00 on Betfair Sportsbook Bet now

Lingfield Next Best - 14:17 - Back Abu Royal

No. 7 (5) Abu Royal (Ire) SBK 4/1 EXC 5 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 7lbs

OR: 70

Abu Royal had disappointed on a couple of occasions but, having been fitted with blinkers for the first time, he produced a much more encouraging effort when a close-up fourth over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago.

Abu Royal was inconvenienced by being held up off the pace in a steadily-run race, while he also met some trouble in running over a furlong out, but he ran on well close home and was ultimately beaten only a couple of lengths.

He had been dropping in the weights and showed enough last time to suggest that he can take advantage of his reduced mark.