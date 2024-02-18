Serial Winners

Lingfield Racing Tips: Epsom can reward the faith

Horse racing at Lingfield
There's all-weather action at Lingfield on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Lingfield on Monday.

  • A Lingfield Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Lingfield Nap - 13:47 - Back Epsom Faithfull

    Epsom Faithfull was largely disappointing last season, enduring a winless campaign, but she's already up and running this year and can complete the hat-trick.

    Epsom Faithfull offered encouragement when third over this course and distance on her reappearance and she built on that to land a seven-furlong handicap here. She then did well to follow up back over this course and distance earlier this month, coming from a long way back in a race run at a steady gallop and picking her way through the field to lead close home.

    She was value for more than the half-length winning margin and remains well treated on her old form following a 3 lb rise in the weights.

    Lingfield Next Best - 14:17 - Back Abu Royal

    Abu Royal had disappointed on a couple of occasions but, having been fitted with blinkers for the first time, he produced a much more encouraging effort when a close-up fourth over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago.

    Abu Royal was inconvenienced by being held up off the pace in a steadily-run race, while he also met some trouble in running over a furlong out, but he ran on well close home and was ultimately beaten only a couple of lengths.

    He had been dropping in the weights and showed enough last time to suggest that he can take advantage of his reduced mark.

