Lingfield Racing Tips: Desert Lime to score on handicap debut

Horse racing at Lingfield
Lingfield stages an all-weather card on Wednesday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Wednesday.

NAP

Desert Lime - 11:50 Lingfield

Desert Lime, a half-sister to the useful Pholas, has made an encouraging start to her career and she didn't need to improve to get off the mark at the third attempt here last time. Her victory was achieved over six furlongs but she will have no problem returning to seven furlongs as she has already shown her effectiveness over this trip. The handicapper has been given her a fair opening mark for this handicap debut and, given her lightly-raced profile, she still retains the potential to do better.

NEXT BEST

Rafiot - 13:25 Lingfield

Rafiot has stamina to prove as he's not shown his effectiveness beyond a mile and a half, but he is building a good record on the all-weather and ran out a decisive winner on his latest outing. Rafiot won by four and a quarter lengths at Kempton, enhancing his decent strike-rate on Polytrack, and he fully deserved a 7 lb hike in the weights. It is worth taking a chance that his stamina holds out.

EACH-WAY

Libbretta - 15:30 Lingfield

Libbretta shaped better than the distance beaten would suggest in a stronger handicap over two miles at Kempton on her reappearance as she met trouble when attempting to make headway. She drops markedly in trip here, which won't be an issue as the bulk of her form has come at around a mile and a half, and she looks well treated based on her close-up third. She should not be underestimated having been found an ideal test.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Desert Lime @ 4.03/1 in the 11:50 at Lingfield
NEXT BEST - Back Rafiot @ 4.03/1 in the 13:25 at Lingfield
EACH-WAY Back Libbretta @ 26.025/1 in the 15:30 at Lingfield

Bet slip

Close

