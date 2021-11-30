Lingfield Racing Tips: Desert Lime to score on handicap debut

NAP

Desert Lime - 11:50 Lingfield

Desert Lime, a half-sister to the useful Pholas, has made an encouraging start to her career and she didn't need to improve to get off the mark at the third attempt here last time. Her victory was achieved over six furlongs but she will have no problem returning to seven furlongs as she has already shown her effectiveness over this trip. The handicapper has been given her a fair opening mark for this handicap debut and, given her lightly-raced profile, she still retains the potential to do better.

No. 8 (5) Desert Lime SBK 11/4 EXC 3.95 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: Callum Shepherd

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 60

NEXT BEST

Rafiot - 13:25 Lingfield

Rafiot has stamina to prove as he's not shown his effectiveness beyond a mile and a half, but he is building a good record on the all-weather and ran out a decisive winner on his latest outing. Rafiot won by four and a quarter lengths at Kempton, enhancing his decent strike-rate on Polytrack, and he fully deserved a 7 lb hike in the weights. It is worth taking a chance that his stamina holds out.

No. 4 (6) Rafiot (Usa) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.5 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Rhys Clutterbuck

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 82

EACH-WAY

Libbretta - 15:30 Lingfield

Libbretta shaped better than the distance beaten would suggest in a stronger handicap over two miles at Kempton on her reappearance as she met trouble when attempting to make headway. She drops markedly in trip here, which won't be an issue as the bulk of her form has come at around a mile and a half, and she looks well treated based on her close-up third. She should not be underestimated having been found an ideal test.