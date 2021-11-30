- Trainer: George Boughey
- Jockey: Callum Shepherd
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 2lbs
- OR: 60
Lingfield Racing Tips: Desert Lime to score on handicap debut
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Wednesday.
NAP
Desert Lime, a half-sister to the useful Pholas, has made an encouraging start to her career and she didn't need to improve to get off the mark at the third attempt here last time. Her victory was achieved over six furlongs but she will have no problem returning to seven furlongs as she has already shown her effectiveness over this trip. The handicapper has been given her a fair opening mark for this handicap debut and, given her lightly-raced profile, she still retains the potential to do better.
NEXT BEST
Rafiot has stamina to prove as he's not shown his effectiveness beyond a mile and a half, but he is building a good record on the all-weather and ran out a decisive winner on his latest outing. Rafiot won by four and a quarter lengths at Kempton, enhancing his decent strike-rate on Polytrack, and he fully deserved a 7 lb hike in the weights. It is worth taking a chance that his stamina holds out.
EACH-WAY
Libbretta shaped better than the distance beaten would suggest in a stronger handicap over two miles at Kempton on her reappearance as she met trouble when attempting to make headway. She drops markedly in trip here, which won't be an issue as the bulk of her form has come at around a mile and a half, and she looks well treated based on her close-up third. She should not be underestimated having been found an ideal test.
Recommended bets
Lingfield 1st Dec (7f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 1 December, 11.50am
|Back
|Lay
|Desert Lime
|Keep Right On
|Clownsman
|Alba Del Sole
|Covert Mission
|Shomoukh
|Rainbow Mirage
|Right Action
|Mashaan
|Letscrackon
|Cativo Ragazzo
|Weloof
|Ower Starlight
Lingfield 1st Dec (2m Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 1 December, 1.25pm
|Back
|Lay
|Rafiot
|Authors Dream
|Winklevi
|Prince Of Harts
|Tynecastle Park
|Creationist
Lingfield 1st Dec (1m4f Hcap)Show Hide
Wednesday 1 December, 3.30pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ruskin Red
|Way Of Life
|Pentimento
|Thunder Flash
|Shes No Angel
|Das Kapital
|Limelighter
|Uther Pendragon
|Holy Bee
|Seastar
|Artisan Bleu
|Solent Scene
|Hart Fell
|Libbretta