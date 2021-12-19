- Trainer: Tony Carroll
- Jockey: Nick Slatter
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 6lbs
- OR: 94
Lingfield Racing Tips: Colonel to take command
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Monday.
NAP
Dragoon Springs - 13:00 Lingfield
Dragoon Springs was a creditable fourth in a stronger contest than this on his handicap debut at Ascot last month and he can make the most of this easier opportunity. A pair of last-time-out winners fought out the finish at Ascot, while the third had won a bumper and finished placed on his first couple of starts over hurdles, so it appeals as being a solid piece of form. Dragoon Springs has generously been dropped 2 lb by the handicapper and is still unexposed, so is worth siding with over this longer trip.
NEXT BEST
Colonel Keating - 13:30 Lingfield
Colonel Keating is still searching for a first win and his fitness needs to be taken on trust on his first start since February, but he is well handicapped and holds standout claims. Colonel Keating was runner-up on his last three outings last season and was unlucky to keep bumping into unexposed rivals. He looks to have been found a nice opportunity here, though, and should be difficult to beat.
EACH-WAY
Ardmayle shaped as if retaining his ability when third on his reappearance here last month and he is entitled to come on for that outing. Ardmayle, making his first start since undergoing wind surgery, travelled well at the head of affairs in that two-and-a-half miler, but the absence told late on and he lost second one the run-in. He shouldn't have any issue with the drop in trip - he is a course-and-distance winner - and, with the benefit of a run under his belt, ought to give a good account.
