To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Lingfield Racing Tips: Colonel to take command

Racing at Lingfield
There's jumps racing at Lingfield on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Lingfield on Monday.

NAP

Dragoon Springs - 13:00 Lingfield

Dragoon Springs was a creditable fourth in a stronger contest than this on his handicap debut at Ascot last month and he can make the most of this easier opportunity. A pair of last-time-out winners fought out the finish at Ascot, while the third had won a bumper and finished placed on his first couple of starts over hurdles, so it appeals as being a solid piece of form. Dragoon Springs has generously been dropped 2 lb by the handicapper and is still unexposed, so is worth siding with over this longer trip.

NEXT BEST

Colonel Keating - 13:30 Lingfield

Colonel Keating is still searching for a first win and his fitness needs to be taken on trust on his first start since February, but he is well handicapped and holds standout claims. Colonel Keating was runner-up on his last three outings last season and was unlucky to keep bumping into unexposed rivals. He looks to have been found a nice opportunity here, though, and should be difficult to beat.

EACH-WAY

Ardmayle - 15:30 Lingfield

Ardmayle shaped as if retaining his ability when third on his reappearance here last month and he is entitled to come on for that outing. Ardmayle, making his first start since undergoing wind surgery, travelled well at the head of affairs in that two-and-a-half miler, but the absence told late on and he lost second one the run-in. He shouldn't have any issue with the drop in trip - he is a course-and-distance winner - and, with the benefit of a run under his belt, ought to give a good account.

Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Dragoon Springs @ 6.05/1 in the 13:00 at Lingfield
NEXT BEST - Back Colonel Keating @ 2.35/4 in the 13:30 at Lingfield
EACH-WAY Back Ardmayle @ 8.07/1 in the 15:30 at Lingfield

Lingfield 20th Dec (2m7f Hcap Hrd)

Show Hide

Monday 20 December, 1.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Doyen Queen
Quick Pick
Magnificent Ben
Dragoon Springs
Rollercoster
Avithos
Soloist
Waikiki Waves
Just Toby
Timely Gift
Jappeloup
Bunny Boru
Castcarrie
Son Of Oz
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 20th Dec (2m7f Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 20 December, 1.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Colonel Keating
Istorius
Silver Nickel
Larcadio
Invincible Cave
Dorans Bridge
Miss Malarky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Lingfield 20th Dec (2m Hcap Chs)

Show Hide

Monday 20 December, 3.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Gallic Geordie
Little Light
Ardmayle
War Call
Postman
Finnegans Garden
Elisezmoi
Pola Chance
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips