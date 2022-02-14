Lingfield Racing Tips: An intriguing trainer change

NAP

Movethechains - 15:20 Lingfield

Dual winning pointer Movethechains offered little in three starts over hurdles and one over fences for Christian Williams, and he fared no better on his debut for Gary Moore at Stratford in October as he was pulled up. However, he has proved a completely different proposition since, rattling off a quick-fire hat-trick over the same course and distance that he tackles on Tuesday. Movethechains was particularly impressive on his latest start when cruising 20 lengths clear of a couple of subsequent winners. He has gone up 17 lb for that effortless victory but is a rapidly improving chaser and looks up to the challenge.

No. 8 Movethechains (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.2 Trainer: Gary Moore

Jockey: Jamie Moore

Age: 8

Weight: 10st 6lbs

OR: 117

NEXT BEST

Bay of Intrigue - 13:00 Lingfield

Bay of Intrigue was disappointing on all four starts for Tom Symonds but he has come down a long way in the weights and it would be no surprise were he to produce a much better effort now starting off for Fergal O'Brien on the back of a break. Bay of Intrigue looks fairly handicapped on the pick of the form he showed for John O'Shea last season and it's worth taking a chance that O'Brien has found the key.

No. 3 Bay Of Intrigue SBK 5/1 EXC 6.8 Trainer: Fergal O'Brien

Jockey: Robert Law-Eadie

Age: 7

Weight: 12st 2lbs

OR: 101

EACH-WAY

Coolvalla - 15:55 Lingfield

Coolvalla offered little in three starts in maiden hurdles but he showed something to work with when fourth on his handicap debut at Fontwell last month. Coolvalla stuck to his task well in that hands-and-heels event which was contested over a distance just shy of two and three-quarter miles, and he is entitled to improve further for this stiffer test. Trainer Chris Gordon has his string in good order and Coolvalla can make his presence felt under Tom Cannon, who is in the saddle for the first time.