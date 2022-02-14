- Trainer: Gary Moore
Lingfield Racing Tips: An intriguing trainer change
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each Way selection at Lingfield on Tuesday.
"...it's worth taking a chance that O'Brien has found the key."
Bay of Intrigue
NAP
Movethechains - 15:20 Lingfield
Dual winning pointer Movethechains offered little in three starts over hurdles and one over fences for Christian Williams, and he fared no better on his debut for Gary Moore at Stratford in October as he was pulled up. However, he has proved a completely different proposition since, rattling off a quick-fire hat-trick over the same course and distance that he tackles on Tuesday. Movethechains was particularly impressive on his latest start when cruising 20 lengths clear of a couple of subsequent winners. He has gone up 17 lb for that effortless victory but is a rapidly improving chaser and looks up to the challenge.
NEXT BEST
Bay of Intrigue - 13:00 Lingfield
Bay of Intrigue was disappointing on all four starts for Tom Symonds but he has come down a long way in the weights and it would be no surprise were he to produce a much better effort now starting off for Fergal O'Brien on the back of a break. Bay of Intrigue looks fairly handicapped on the pick of the form he showed for John O'Shea last season and it's worth taking a chance that O'Brien has found the key.
EACH-WAY
Coolvalla offered little in three starts in maiden hurdles but he showed something to work with when fourth on his handicap debut at Fontwell last month. Coolvalla stuck to his task well in that hands-and-heels event which was contested over a distance just shy of two and three-quarter miles, and he is entitled to improve further for this stiffer test. Trainer Chris Gordon has his string in good order and Coolvalla can make his presence felt under Tom Cannon, who is in the saddle for the first time.
