Lingfield Racing Tips: Al Rufaa poised to strike

A Lingfield Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Lingfield Nap - 14:05 - Back Al Rufaa

No. 4 (5) Al Rufaa (Fr) SBK 7/2 EXC 5.3 Trainer: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Jockey: Dylan Hogan

Age: 7

Weight: 9st 8lbs

OR: 89

Al Rufaa had plenty of useful form when trained by John & Thady Gosden and he looks another good recruit for this yard.

He opened his account for these connections over an extended mile at Wolverhampton in November and he has shaped well in defeat both starts since.

The key to him is getting a strong pace to aim at, and he should get that here, while this track will also suit his run style. There is still mileage in his mark and he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

Lingfield Next Best - 16:25 - Back Twirler

No. 11 (7) Twirler SBK 9/2 EXC 5.7 Trainer: Charlie Fellowes

Jockey: Harry Davies

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 9lbs

OR: 73

Twirler is progressing with each run at the moment, building on previous promise when opening her account in a minor event at Newcastle last month, and following up in style on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time.

She was again ridden positively, starting to build up the tempo around two furlongs out and just kept up to her work in the closing stages to beat the reopposing Algheed by a length. The handicapper has only raised her 3 lb for that success and she looks a filly to follow at present.