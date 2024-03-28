Tony Calvin Tips

Lingfield Racing Tips: Al Rufaa poised to strike

Lingfield
There is a cracking card at Lingfield on Good Friday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Lingfield on Friday.

"There is still mileage in his mark and he seems sure to launch a bold bid..."

  • A Lingfield Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Lingfield Nap - 14:05 - Back Al Rufaa

    Al Rufaa had plenty of useful form when trained by John & Thady Gosden and he looks another good recruit for this yard.

    He opened his account for these connections over an extended mile at Wolverhampton in November and he has shaped well in defeat both starts since.

    The key to him is getting a strong pace to aim at, and he should get that here, while this track will also suit his run style. There is still mileage in his mark and he seems sure to launch a bold bid.

    Back Al Rufaa @ 5.24/1 on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Lingfield Next Best - 16:25 - Back Twirler

    Twirler is progressing with each run at the moment, building on previous promise when opening her account in a minor event at Newcastle last month, and following up in style on her handicap debut at Wolverhampton last time.

    She was again ridden positively, starting to build up the tempo around two furlongs out and just kept up to her work in the closing stages to beat the reopposing Algheed by a length. The handicapper has only raised her 3 lb for that success and she looks a filly to follow at present.

    Back Twirler on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

Lingfield 29th Mar (7f Hcap)

Friday 29 March, 4.25pm

Twirler
Raknah
Incrimination
Quandary
Cinque Verde
Blue Virtue
Epsom Faithfull
Premiere Beauty
Little Keilee
Algheed
Intoxicata
Sighter
Granary Queen
Colour Code
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

