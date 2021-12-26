- Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland
- Jockey: L. P. Dempsey
- Age: 3
- Weight: 10st 9lbs
- OR: -
Leopardstown Racing Tips: Take a chance on Tudor City
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Monday.
"He will benefit from a drop back to three miles..."
NAP
Vera Verto - 12:05 Leopardstown
Vera Verto was only narrowly denied on her hurdles debut at Cork three weeks ago, and that looks like the strongest form on offer. The race had seemed like a straightforward opportunity for odds-on favourite Iberique du Seuil, who had finished runner-up to Lunar Power on his previous start, but he was pushed all the way by Vera Verto, who finished with a flourish and only failed by a head. It's encouraging that she got as close as she did given she made a bad mistake at the first flight, and she is entitled to come on for that run.
NEXT BEST
Tudor City - 14:20 Leopardstown
Tudor City has been disappointing over hurdles recently and he failed to beat a rival home in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on his latest start in this sphere. However, he has since advertised his wellbeing by finishing a creditable fourth on the Flat at Dundalk and he has been given a big chance by the handicapper. Tudor City is able to run off a 7lb lower mark than in the Greatwood, which means he is also 7lb lower than when fifth in the ultra-competitive Galway Hurdle in July. It is worth taking a chance that he can cash in on this lenient mark.
EACH-WAY
Coko Beach - 14:55 Leopardstown
Coko Beach was beaten around 15 lengths in sixth in the Porterstown at Fairyhouse last month but he shaped better than the bare result would suggest, looking like a big player before his stamina ran out in that three-mile-five-furlong contest. Coko Beach had also run out of steam over the same course and distance in the Irish Grand National last season and he will benefit from a drop back to three miles. He was an emphatic winner of the prestigious Thyestes Handicap Chase last season, as well as a Grade 2 at Navan, and he is interesting on those pieces of form. Rob James takes off a valuable 7lb.
Get a Free £5 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £20 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £5 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. Bets must settle within 48 hours. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Recommended bets
Leopardstown 27th Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 27 December, 12.05pm
|Back
|Lay
|Gentleman Joe
|Vera Verto
|Prairie Dancer
|Doctor Brown Bear
|Justicialism
|Brazil
|Just Jacob
|Halcyon Spirit
|Privilege
|Queenie Newall
|Icare Allen
|Rock Ya Boy Ya
|The Tide Turns
|Igraine
|Fascinating Shadow
|San Aer
|Brehon Star
|Got Bright
|Man O Work
|Black Barrel
|Hillsin
|Seen It In Colour
|Great Realisation
Leopardstown 27th Dec (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Monday 27 December, 2.20pm
|Back
|Lay
|Get My Drift
|Bythesametoken
|Sea Ducor
|Crowns Major
|Fastorslow
|For Everyone
|Palace Rock
|Hurricane Cliff
|Suprise Package
|Brides Hill
|Future Proof
|Pearl of The West
|Tudor City
|Call Me Lyreen
|Falak
|Cotteemcavennigoal
|Ena Baie
|Patience Patience
Leopardstown 27th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)Show Hide
Monday 27 December, 2.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Fully Charged
|Ilikedwayurthinkin
|Braeside
|Bois De Clamart
|Birchdale
|Alfa Mix
|A Wave Of The Sea
|Eurobot
|Cavalry Master
|Russian Diamond
|The Bosses Oscar
|School Boy Hours
|Stones And Roses
|Foxy Jacks
|Ben Dundee
|Poker Party
|Class Conti
|Darver Star
|Enjoy Dallen
|Uisce Beatha
|Noble Yeats
|Top Moon
|Lord Royal
|Champagne Platinum
|Agusta Gold
|Coko Beach
|Death Duty
|Peaches And Cream
|Fakir
|Global Equity