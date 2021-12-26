Leopardstown Racing Tips: Take a chance on Tudor City

NAP

Vera Verto - 12:05 Leopardstown

Vera Verto was only narrowly denied on her hurdles debut at Cork three weeks ago, and that looks like the strongest form on offer. The race had seemed like a straightforward opportunity for odds-on favourite Iberique du Seuil, who had finished runner-up to Lunar Power on his previous start, but he was pushed all the way by Vera Verto, who finished with a flourish and only failed by a head. It's encouraging that she got as close as she did given she made a bad mistake at the first flight, and she is entitled to come on for that run.

No. 20 Vera Verto (Ire) SBK 15/4 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Gavin Patrick Cromwell, Ireland

Jockey: L. P. Dempsey

Age: 3

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Tudor City - 14:20 Leopardstown

Tudor City has been disappointing over hurdles recently and he failed to beat a rival home in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on his latest start in this sphere. However, he has since advertised his wellbeing by finishing a creditable fourth on the Flat at Dundalk and he has been given a big chance by the handicapper. Tudor City is able to run off a 7lb lower mark than in the Greatwood, which means he is also 7lb lower than when fifth in the ultra-competitive Galway Hurdle in July. It is worth taking a chance that he can cash in on this lenient mark.

No. 5 Tudor City (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 8 Trainer: A. J. Martin, Ireland

Jockey: S. Fitzgerald

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 132

EACH-WAY

Coko Beach - 14:55 Leopardstown

Coko Beach was beaten around 15 lengths in sixth in the Porterstown at Fairyhouse last month but he shaped better than the bare result would suggest, looking like a big player before his stamina ran out in that three-mile-five-furlong contest. Coko Beach had also run out of steam over the same course and distance in the Irish Grand National last season and he will benefit from a drop back to three miles. He was an emphatic winner of the prestigious Thyestes Handicap Chase last season, as well as a Grade 2 at Navan, and he is interesting on those pieces of form. Rob James takes off a valuable 7lb.