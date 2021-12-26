To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Leopardstown Racing Tips: Take a chance on Tudor City

Racing at Leopardstown
It's day two of Leopardstown's Christmas meeting on Monday

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leopardstown on Monday.

"He will benefit from a drop back to three miles..."

NAP

Vera Verto - 12:05 Leopardstown

Vera Verto was only narrowly denied on her hurdles debut at Cork three weeks ago, and that looks like the strongest form on offer. The race had seemed like a straightforward opportunity for odds-on favourite Iberique du Seuil, who had finished runner-up to Lunar Power on his previous start, but he was pushed all the way by Vera Verto, who finished with a flourish and only failed by a head. It's encouraging that she got as close as she did given she made a bad mistake at the first flight, and she is entitled to come on for that run.

NEXT BEST

Tudor City - 14:20 Leopardstown

Tudor City has been disappointing over hurdles recently and he failed to beat a rival home in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham on his latest start in this sphere. However, he has since advertised his wellbeing by finishing a creditable fourth on the Flat at Dundalk and he has been given a big chance by the handicapper. Tudor City is able to run off a 7lb lower mark than in the Greatwood, which means he is also 7lb lower than when fifth in the ultra-competitive Galway Hurdle in July. It is worth taking a chance that he can cash in on this lenient mark.

EACH-WAY

Coko Beach - 14:55 Leopardstown

Coko Beach was beaten around 15 lengths in sixth in the Porterstown at Fairyhouse last month but he shaped better than the bare result would suggest, looking like a big player before his stamina ran out in that three-mile-five-furlong contest. Coko Beach had also run out of steam over the same course and distance in the Irish Grand National last season and he will benefit from a drop back to three miles. He was an emphatic winner of the prestigious Thyestes Handicap Chase last season, as well as a Grade 2 at Navan, and he is interesting on those pieces of form. Rob James takes off a valuable 7lb.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Vera Verto @ 5.04/1 in the 12:05 at Leopardstown
NEXT BEST - Back Tudor City @ 26.025/1 in the 14:20 at Leopardstown
EACH-WAY - Back Coko Beach @ 16.015/1 in the 14:55 at Leopardstown

Leopardstown 27th Dec (2m Mdn Hrd)

Monday 27 December, 12.05pm

Gentleman Joe
Vera Verto
Prairie Dancer
Doctor Brown Bear
Justicialism
Brazil
Just Jacob
Halcyon Spirit
Privilege
Queenie Newall
Icare Allen
Rock Ya Boy Ya
The Tide Turns
Igraine
Fascinating Shadow
San Aer
Brehon Star
Got Bright
Man O Work
Black Barrel
Hillsin
Seen It In Colour
Great Realisation
Leopardstown 27th Dec (2m Hcap Hrd)

Monday 27 December, 2.20pm

Get My Drift
Bythesametoken
Sea Ducor
Crowns Major
Fastorslow
For Everyone
Palace Rock
Hurricane Cliff
Suprise Package
Brides Hill
Future Proof
Pearl of The West
Tudor City
Call Me Lyreen
Falak
Cotteemcavennigoal
Ena Baie
Patience Patience
Leopardstown 27th Dec (3m Hcap Chs)

Monday 27 December, 2.55pm

Fully Charged
Ilikedwayurthinkin
Braeside
Bois De Clamart
Birchdale
Alfa Mix
A Wave Of The Sea
Eurobot
Cavalry Master
Russian Diamond
The Bosses Oscar
School Boy Hours
Stones And Roses
Foxy Jacks
Ben Dundee
Poker Party
Class Conti
Darver Star
Enjoy Dallen
Uisce Beatha
Noble Yeats
Top Moon
Lord Royal
Champagne Platinum
Agusta Gold
Coko Beach
Death Duty
Peaches And Cream
Fakir
Global Equity
