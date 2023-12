A Leopardstown NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Leopardstown NAP - 13:50 - Back Irish Point

No. 6 Irish Point (Fr) SBK 5/4 EXC 2.44 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

Irish Point was a three-time winner as a novice last season, notably recording an impressive success in the Grade 1 Mersey Novices' Hurdle over two and a half miles at Aintree.

The form of that race has worked out well and he proved better than ever when also making a winning return in a Grade 3 over two miles at Down Royal, battling on well in the closing stages to defeat a smart mare.

Connections are aiming him at the Stayers' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and he is a fascinating runner having his first try at this sort of trip, one which he shapes like he'll relish.

Back Irish Point @ 2.3211/8 on Betfair Exchange

Leopardstown Next Best - 14:25 - Back Gerri Colombe

No. 9 Gerri Colombe (Fr) SBK 9/4 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Gordon Elliott, Ireland

Jockey: J. W. Kennedy

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

An excellent renewal of the Savills Chase and it is Gerri Colombe who is fancied to come out on top.

He has met with defeat just once in his career so far - where he was arguably unlucky not to win - and he confirmed himself in top form with a successful return in the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal, beating the reopposing Envoi Allen by a neck.

Admittedly, he will need to take another step forward now taking on Galopin des Champs and Fastorslow, but he has the scope to progress again and he will remain of big interest.

Back Gerri Colombe @ 3.82 on Betfair Exchange

Leopardstown Each Way - 15:00 - Back M C Muldoon

M C Muldoon is a very useful dual-purpose performer who looks very interesting now back over hurdles.

He was well beaten in the Irish Cesarewitch and Cesarewitch on his last two starts on the Flat, but he was a good winner over hurdles at Galway when last seen in this sphere and, based on his Flat ability, M C Muldoon is potentially very well treated now handicapping for the first time in this sphere.