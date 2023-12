A Leopardstown NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Leopardstown NAP - 13:10 - Back Captain Guinness

No. 1 Captain Guinness (Ire) SBK 11/8 EXC 2.46 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: Rachael Blackmore

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

Willie Mullins supplies four of the five runners in the Paddy's Rewards Club Chase but none of his quartet might be good enough to prevent Captain Guinness becoming a third winner of this contest for Henry de Bromhead and Rachael Blackmore in the last five runnings after A Plus Tard in 2019 and Envoi Allen in 2021.

Last year's runner-up, who also went on to be second to Energumene in the Queen Mother Champion Chase, looked as good as ever when winning the Fortria Chase at Navan last month for the second successive year, winning easily and leaving the third and fourth that day, Dysart Dynamo and Saint Roi, plenty to do to turn around that form here.

Leopardstown Next Best - 13:45 - Back Daddy Long Legs

There look to be a couple of very smart prospects in the Future Champions Novice Hurdle and choosing between Gordon Elliott's Down Royal winner Down Memory Lane and Daddy Long Legs isn't easy.

But the latter's trainer Willie Mullins has won six of the last eight renewals of this Grade 1 and Daddy Long Legs is the pick of four from his stable by Paul Townend who was on board when the expensive purchase off the Flat in France made an impressive debut over hurdles in a maiden at Thurles last month. Asserting quickly once jumping into the lead two out, he gave the impression he'd be up to making his mark in a race such as this.

Leopardstown Each Way - 15:00 - Back Watch House Cross

No. 16 Watch House Cross (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Henry de Bromhead, Ireland

Jockey: D. J. O'Keeffe

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: 140

This could be a good day for Henry de Bromhead's in-form yard which has four runners in a typically wide-open renewal of the Paddy Power Chase. Rachael Blackmore partners Amirite here, but stablemate Watch House Cross, the mount of Darragh O'Keeffe, looks worth a chance at longer odds.

A winner twice in novices early in the season, Watch House Cross wasn't at all discredited in the much more competitive Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan last time, running better than the result in sixth. The testing conditions seemed to find him out that day, but with better ground forecast and the sharper track a plus, he's capable of going closer this time.