Leicester Racing Tips: Tomfre handicapped to strike under ideal conditions

NAP: Tomfre strongly fancied to resume winning ways

Tomfre - 15:50 Leicester

This looks an open handicap but Tomfre should have his optimum conditions here and he can open his account for the season from what is a fair mark. He had a mid-season break and is probably in better heart than his recent form figures suggest, seemingly ridden too aggressively in a very competitive handicap at Ascot earlier this month.



It isn't an easy task attempting to make all in a big field on the straight course at Ascot, so he is best not judged too harshly on that performance, and he bolted up in this race 12 months ago. The ground may not be quite as testing this time around, but he is a notch above these rivals at his best, and is only 1 lb higher than his last winning mark.

No. 1 (9) Tomfre SBK 4/1 EXC 5.5 Trainer: Ralph Beckett

Jockey: Rob Hornby

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 102

NEXT BEST: Unexposed Benefit the one to be with

Benefit - 14:05 Leicester

Benefit wasn't fancied in the betting but that didn't stop her making a winning debut at Wolverhampton three weeks ago. She knew her job well, travelling well in touch behind the leaders and staying on strongly in the closing stages to win with something up her sleeve.

Admittedly, that wasn't the strongest race of its type, but Benefit is from a good family and she is open to any amount of improvement now. Easy ground conditions are a slight question mark but shouldn't bother her too much and she won't have to progress too much to trouble the more exposed standard setter Porsche Cavalier.

No. 2 (1) Benefit SBK 9/2 EXC 5.6 Trainer: Clive Cox

Jockey: John Fahy

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

EACH WAY: Take a chance on Avarice

Avarice - 16:25 Leicester

Avarice won a maiden in Ireland for Ger Lyons last year and, while he is yet to get off the mark for these connections, he continues to fall in the weights, so could be worth chancing in a wide-open handicap.

Trainer John Butler has his string in good form and Avarice left the impression he would come on for his first run in three months on the all-weather at Lingfield last month. He is better judged on his previous run on the turf track there, which came on heavy ground. His sole win in Ireland also came on soft ground so conditions should be in his favour and first-time cheekpieces are applied now.