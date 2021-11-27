To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Leicester Racing Tips: Queen can reign

Leicester racecourse
Action from Leicester racecourse

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Leicester on Sunday.

NAP

Dorisa Queen - 15:30 Leicester

Dorisa Queen didn't make much of an impact for Warren Greatrex but she made a successful start for Dan Skelton at Stratford last month, proving a fair bit ahead of her mark as she pulled four and a quarter lengths clear. She has a 7 lb higher mark to deal with here but she remains unexposed for this yard and likely still has more to offer - it is encouraging that her dam quickly reached a fairly useful level of form over hurdles during a light career. The continued good form of the Dan Skelton stable is another positive.

NEXT BEST

Presuming Ed - 14:30 Leicester

Presuming Ed was disappointing during his time with Philip Hobbs and he made an unpromising start for Adam West as he proved difficult to ride and was effectively pulled up on the Flat at Nottingham. He shaped with more promise back over hurdles at Sandown, though, finishing fifth in a maiden, and then proved that effort was no fluke when scoring in handicap company at Market Rasen recently. He channelled his energy better than is usually the case and saw his race out better as a result, winning by two and a three-quarter lengths. He has a 6 lb higher mark to deal with here but he is in the groove at present and has been found a weak race that he can dominate.

EACH-WAY

Seaborough - 15:00 Leicester

Seaborough arrives on a long losing run that stretches back to December 2019 and comprises 21 starts, but he has been in good form of late and ran up to his best when runner-up at Uttoxeter last time. He travelled well over two and a half miles at Uttoxeter, making smooth headway coming out of the back straight, and that effort offers encouragement that he will be suited by this drop in trip. He has been left on the same mark and looks capable of registering an overdue success.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Dorisa Queen @ 2.26/5 in the 15:30 at Leicester
NEXT BEST - Back Presuming Ed @ 2.35/4 in the 14:30 at Leicester
EACH-WAY - Back Seaborough @ 7.06/1 in the 15:00 at Leicester

