A Leicester NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Leicester Nap - 17:35 - Back Believe You Me

No. 10 (2) Believe You Me (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Heather Main

Jockey: Gina Mangan

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 64

Believe You Me showed much-improved form to justify favouritism at Chepstow when last seen in July, impressing with how readily she settled matters in that seven-furlong handicap.

Believe You Me travelled fluently and quickly put her stamp on things when shaken up two furlongs out, ultimately drawing three and three-quarter lengths clear of the runner-up with a further four and a quarter lengths back to the third.

She should have no problem stepping back up in trip to a mile - she had previously shaped like even further might suit - and she still looks well treated following a 6 lb rise in the weights for that comprehensive success.

Leicester Next Best - 15:50 - Back Four Adaay

No. 3 (9) Four Adaay SBK 5/1 EXC 6.2 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: P. J. McDonald

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 12lbs

OR: 72

Four Adaay has been kept busy this season but has been holding her form really well and has made the frame on all seven starts since winning at Newmarket in June.

Four Adaay again shaped well when runner-up at Sandown ten days ago, running on strongly behind the all-the-way winner, faring best of those to come from off the pace.

She is able to run off the same mark here and this versatile and consistent mare ought to launch another bold bid.