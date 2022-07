NAP

Cigamia - 18:40 Killarney

Cigamia made a promising start to her career last season, winning on debut before finishing a creditable fifth in a Group 3 at the Curragh, and she has kicked on well this term. Cigamia got off the mark for the season with a workmanlike success over this course and distance and then raised her game when fourth in the Sandringham Handicap at Royal Ascot, impressing with how she made good headway from the rear. She was unable to sustain the effort after holding every chance a furlong out, but it was still a hugely promising effort and one which represents the best piece of form on offer. She might also have a bit more to offer after only six starts.

No. 5 (6) Cigamia (Usa) SBK 15/8 EXC 3.25 Trainer: W. McCreery, Ireland

Jockey: William James Lee

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: -

NEXT BEST

Cowboy Justice - 18:10 Killarney

Cowboy Justice disappointed at Chester last time but it's easy to forgive a poor effort from a wide draw at that tight, turning track, and he is better judged on what he showed at Naas on his previous start. Cowboy Justice finished a creditable runner-up in that mile handicap, sticking to his task well, and that form entitles him to plenty of respect on these terms. He also has the potential to do better given his lightly raced profile.

No. 6 (3) Cowboy Justice SBK 7/4 EXC 3.45 Trainer: Mrs J. Harrington, Ireland

Jockey: Shane Foley

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Satono Chevalier - 19:40 Killarney

Satono Chevalier has posted some creditable efforts in defeat this season, shaping like he's capable of making an impact from this sort of mark, so it would be no surprise to see him give a good account at a big price in this 11-furlong handicap. Connections have seemingly struggled to settle on Satono Chevalier's optimum trip as he has been campaigned at distances between a mile and a mile and a half this season, but his best efforts on Timeform's figures have come towards the upper end of that range, so this looks like a suitable assignment. He arrives on the back of a creditable third at Ballinrobe and takes a slight ease in class here.