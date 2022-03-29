Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Kempton Racing Tips: Yorktown to bounce back

Horse racing at Kempton
There's all-weather action at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a NAP, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"...doing well to come from as far back as he did..."

Yorktown

NAP

Yorktown - 20:30 Kempton

Yorktown registered a ready success in a classified stakes over this course and distance on his penultimate start, doing well to come from as far back as he did in a race run at a muddling gallop. He was unable to overcome a poor position in another race run at a slow pace at Lingfield last time, but he should not be judged on that performance given how things developed. He appeals as being on a fair mark and is effective over this course and distance, so he should give a good account.

NEXT BEST

Liv Lucky - 18:00 Kempton

Liv Lucky wasn't quite at her best at Southwell last month but she raced fairly wide throughout there which offers an excuse for the relatively tame finish. She showed better form on her previous outing when runner-up at Wolverhampton, finding only an improving rival too strong. The winner has since followed up, giving that form some substance, and Liv Lucky is worth another chance to show she's on a handy mark.

EACH-WAY

Dream Lofty Dreams - 18:30 Kempton

Dream Lofty Dreams probably did a bit too much too soon when fourth behind the reopposing Solanna over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago but that was an encouraging display and one which he can build on. Dream Lofty Dreams was making just the fourth start of his career, and his first in handicap company, and he is entitled to do better if ridden with a bit more restraint. This race is more about quantity than quality and Dream Lofty Dreams can make his presence felt.

Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!

Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.

Recommended bets

NAP - Back Yorktown @ 3.211/5 in the 20:30 at Kempton
NEXT BEST - Back Liv Lucky @ 5.04/1 in the 18:00 at Kempton
EACH-WAY Back Dream Lofty Dreams @ 8.07/1 in the 18:30 at Kempton

Kempton 30th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 March, 6.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Above It All
Accelerando
Nafee
Liv Lucky
Night Traveller
Twilight Revenge
Jackmeister Rudi
Simply Gorgeous
Connies Rose
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 30th Mar (1m Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 March, 6.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Solanna
Mild Reflection
Sandies Dream
Dream Lofty Dreams
Eddy May
Circle Time
Alpine Lady
Fra Angelico
Surrey Territories
Vive la Reine
Joanies Girl
Miss Malou
Mucuna
Poweredbylightning
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Kempton 30th Mar (1m4f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 30 March, 8.30pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Lunar Shadow
Yorktown
Violets Lads
Miss Tiki
Toybox
Ilhabela Fact
Breguet Boy
Tokyo Chic
Loving Pearl
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips