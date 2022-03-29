Kempton Racing Tips: Yorktown to bounce back

NAP

Yorktown - 20:30 Kempton

Yorktown registered a ready success in a classified stakes over this course and distance on his penultimate start, doing well to come from as far back as he did in a race run at a muddling gallop. He was unable to overcome a poor position in another race run at a slow pace at Lingfield last time, but he should not be judged on that performance given how things developed. He appeals as being on a fair mark and is effective over this course and distance, so he should give a good account.

No. 6 (2) Yorktown (Ire) SBK 2/1 EXC 3.3 Trainer: Ali Stronge

Jockey: Ross Coakley

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 52

NEXT BEST

Liv Lucky - 18:00 Kempton

Liv Lucky wasn't quite at her best at Southwell last month but she raced fairly wide throughout there which offers an excuse for the relatively tame finish. She showed better form on her previous outing when runner-up at Wolverhampton, finding only an improving rival too strong. The winner has since followed up, giving that form some substance, and Liv Lucky is worth another chance to show she's on a handy mark.

No. 7 (6) Liv Lucky (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 6 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Oliver Stammers

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 59

EACH-WAY

Dream Lofty Dreams - 18:30 Kempton

Dream Lofty Dreams probably did a bit too much too soon when fourth behind the reopposing Solanna over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago but that was an encouraging display and one which he can build on. Dream Lofty Dreams was making just the fourth start of his career, and his first in handicap company, and he is entitled to do better if ridden with a bit more restraint. This race is more about quantity than quality and Dream Lofty Dreams can make his presence felt.