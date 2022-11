NAP

Pons Aelius - 20:20 Kempton

Pons Aelius has been largely consistent during a busy campaign, but he has been especially solid on the all-weather and has not run a bad race on an artificial surface. The pick of his performances on Timeform's figures came when beaten only half a length in second over this course and distance three starts ago, and that effort bolstered the view he's likely to prove best at two miles. He ran a cracker to finish runner-up at Nottingham in August on his only previous attempt over two miles and he remains unexposed at the trip.

No. 8 (2) Pons Aelius (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.8 Trainer: Charlie & Mark Johnston

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Ward Castle - 16:15 Kempton

Ward Castle was below his best on his last couple of starts on turf but, switched to the all-weather and in a change of headgear, he produced a more encouraging effort when runner-up in a novice at Wolverhampton earlier this month. Ward Castle was no match for the progressive winner, but he pulled clear of the remainder to show he's back in form. That effort added to his good record on the all-weather - he was placed here on his two previous attempts last season - and he has dropped to a tempting mark as he returns to handicap company.

No. 10 (6) Ward Castle (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.8 Trainer: Marco Botti

Jockey: Stefano Cherchi

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: 67

EACH-WAY

Adace - 17:50 Kempton

Adace disappointed on her return from seven month off at Chelmsford in August and she also failed to fire following a further 11 weeks off when down the field in a seven-furlong handicap here earlier this month. However, she clearly benefitted from that outing and ran a lot better when fourth in another seven-furlong handicap here 12 days ago, keeping on well in the closing stages to be closest at the finish. She has been eased another 1 lb, so is back down to her last winning mark, and she will have no problem with this step up to a mile, so she looks set to give a good account on the back of a promising effort.