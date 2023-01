NAP

Dark Trooper - 19:00 Kempton

Dark Trooper had been gelded prior to his return at Southwell earlier this month and he showed improved form to get off the mark, winning with more in hand than the margin of half a length would suggest on his all-weather debut. Dark Trooper wandered badly both ways after being produced to lead over a furlong out, but he was still comfortably on top, holding off the challenge of a subsequent winner. A 2 lb rise in the weights underestimates him and he remains capable of better.

No. 1 (2) Dark Trooper (Ire) SBK 13/8 EXC 2.82 Trainer: Ed Walker

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST

Shot - 18:30 Kempton

Shot failed to make a telling impact in three outings in six-furlong maidens/ novices for Richard Hannon but she shaped with promise on her handicap debut and first start for Tom Ward over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago. Things didn't go ideally for Shot as she dived left leaving the stalls and also found her short of room a couple of furlongs out, but she kept on well close home into fifth and was beaten little more than two lengths. She has more to offer and ought to go well off the same mark.

No. 6 (6) Shot SBK 5/2 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Tom Ward

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 65

EACH-WAY

Anisoptera - 20:00 Kempton

Anisoptera had been dropping in the weights but she signalled a return to form when finishing runner-up at Lingfield earlier this month, shaping well to boot. Anisoptera was caught further back than ideal in a race run at a steady gallop, but she stayed on well in the straight, clocking a good sectional time to get to within a neck of the winner, highlighting her return to form. Anisoptera has edged up 2 lb for her latest effort, but she is only 1 lb above her last winning mark so still appeals as being well treated, and she should get a stronger gallop to chase here down another furlong in trip.