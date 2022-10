NAP: Soames Forsyte is a strong fancy

Soames Forsyte - 15:03 Kempton

Soames Forsyte left his previous form behind when third on his debut for Kevin Philippart de Foy (formerly trained by David Menuisier) at Windsor three weeks ago, passing the post just half a length behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having been caught further back than ideal.

He recorded a notably fast closing sectional and there should be plenty more to come from him now making the switch to handicaps.

A BHA mark of 79 certainly looks a fair starting point and the excellent form of the Philippart de Foy yard (68% of horses running to form) also gives cause for optimism.

No. 4 (5) Soames Forsyte EXC 3.75 Trainer: Kevin Philippart de Foy

Jockey: Daniel Muscutt

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 79

NEXT BEST: Candleford to make his class tell

Candleford - 16:13 Kempton

Candleford tops the field on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings for this listed contest as he seeks a first success since easily winning the Duke of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot in June.

After a couple of underwhelming runs, he then bounced back with a good third in the Cumberland Lodge Stakes over the same course and distance last time, doing all his best work late on to pass the post just a length and a half behind the winner.

Candleford clearly has the ability to win a race of this nature and this looks an excellent opportunity now back on the all-weather (won a handicap over course and distance on his final start of last season).

No. 2 (1) Candleford (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Cieren Fallon

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 6lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY: Making Music merits respect

Making Music - 13:20 Kempton

Making Music needs to bounce back from a couple of below-par runs, but she is starting to look well handicapped judged on the pick of her form.

After all, she lines up here from a BHA mark of 60 having finished a good second off 64 at Wolverhampton in August.

The application of first-time blinkers could also spark a revival in the weakest handicap she has ever contested.