Kempton Racing Tips: Sky's the limit for Calico

Kempton races
Kempton stages a six-race jumps card on Monday

Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Monday.

  • A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Kempton Nap - 17:15 - Back Calico

    Calico is perhaps best remembered for giving Jonbon a real scare at Warwick back in February 2023, but he has run some good races in defeat (since winning on his next start) and shaped as if back in form when 7¼ lengths fourth to Prince Quali at Chepstow last time, despite carrying his head a bit awkwardly.

    His best form has come on decent ground at speed-favouring tracks, so conditions should be ideal here, and with his yard in very good form he is fancied to relish the test.

    Back Calico on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Kempton Next Best - 15:30 - Back Fasol

    French recruit Fasol stayed well on the level, which augurs well for this step up in trip and sure to step up on his opening hurdles run, he should take some stopping.

    He represents a powerful yard that won this race in 2022 with Outlaw Peter and Fasol seems sure to appreciate the better ground here compared to what he faced when fourth on his hurdling bow at Newbury.

    Back Fasol on the Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

Kempton 6th May (2m2f Hcap Chs)

Monday 6 May, 5.15pm

