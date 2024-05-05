- Trainer: Dan Skelton
- Jockey: Tristan Durrell
- Age: 8
- Weight: 10st 8lbs
- OR: 140
Kempton Racing Tips: Sky's the limit for Calico
Timeform's Nic Doggett highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Monday.
A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
- Trainer: Paul Nicholls
- Jockey: Harry Cobden
- Age: 5
- Weight: 11st 4lbs
- OR: -
Kempton Nap - 17:15 - Back Calico
Calico is perhaps best remembered for giving Jonbon a real scare at Warwick back in February 2023, but he has run some good races in defeat (since winning on his next start) and shaped as if back in form when 7¼ lengths fourth to Prince Quali at Chepstow last time, despite carrying his head a bit awkwardly.
His best form has come on decent ground at speed-favouring tracks, so conditions should be ideal here, and with his yard in very good form he is fancied to relish the test.
Kempton Next Best - 15:30 - Back Fasol
French recruit Fasol stayed well on the level, which augurs well for this step up in trip and sure to step up on his opening hurdles run, he should take some stopping.
He represents a powerful yard that won this race in 2022 with Outlaw Peter and Fasol seems sure to appreciate the better ground here compared to what he faced when fourth on his hurdling bow at Newbury.
