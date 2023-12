A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 16:55 - Back Romilda

No. 11 (7) Romilda (Fr) SBK 2/1 EXC 3 Trainer: William Haggas

Jockey: Jack Enright

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 74

Romilda has some solid form in the book and she caught the eye under this rider in a mile and a quarter handicap at Lingfield a fortnight ago.

She again wasn't the best away from the stalls and raced in rear, not getting a clear passage entering the straight, having to wait for a gap and then having to pick her way through runners.

Romilda wasn't able to fully open up, finishing with running left at the line, and she is well worth another chance to prove herself on a handy mark.

Kempton Next Best - 19:30 - Back Probe

No. 5 (6) Probe SBK 11/4 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Jennie Candlish

Jockey: Lewis Edmunds

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 0lbs

OR: 95

Probe made a bright start for these connections earlier this year, winning on his stable debut over six furlongs at Wolverhampton with plenty in hand, and also scoring in a competitive handicap at Newmarket in May.

He lost his way a little afterwards, but he bounced back to form when resuming winning ways at Chelmsford last month, proving better than ever to beat Baldomero by one and three quarter lengths.

That success also took his record on the all-weather to two from two and a subsequent 5 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to prevent him following up.