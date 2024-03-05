- Trainer: Jack Jones
Kempton Racing Tips: Rogue Dream can deliver
Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
- Trainer: Hugo Palmer
- Jockey: Harry Davies
- Age: 3
- Weight: 9st 3lbs
- OR: 75
Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Rogue Dream
Rogue Dream left her maiden and novice efforts well behind when runner-up in a seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton on Saturday, looking unlucky to bump into one even further ahead of her mark.
Rogue Dream travelled better than most and picked up strongly in the straight, but had to settle for second behind a stable switcher also starting out in handicaps.
The way Rogue Dream went through that contest and the form she showed in pulling a couple of lengths clear of the third suggest she should prove difficult to beat off the same mark here - indeed, she's 11 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.
Kempton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Nariko
Nariko, a 600,000 guineas purchase at the breeze-up sales, failed to meet expectations when sent off a short-priced favourite on her debut at Newcastle last year and she fared little better on turf at Musselbugh on her second start.
However, she showed a chunk of improvement to get off the mark when upped to six furlongs over this course and distance on her third start, winning a shade cosily by three-quarters of a length after travelling fluently.
She remains with plenty of untapped potential after only three starts and her pedigree - half-sister to smart sprinter Rumble Inthejungle - offers hope she can prove better than this opening BHA mark of 75. She starts out for Hugo Palmer (previously with Kevin Ryan) with her new yard among the winners.
