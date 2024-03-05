Serial Winners

Tony Calvin Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Kevin Blake Tips

Daryl Carter Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Kempton Racing Tips: Rogue Dream can deliver

Horses running at Kempton
There's all-weather action at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Tony McFadden highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

  • A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

    • Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back Rogue Dream

    Rogue Dream left her maiden and novice efforts well behind when runner-up in a seven-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton on Saturday, looking unlucky to bump into one even further ahead of her mark.

    Rogue Dream travelled better than most and picked up strongly in the straight, but had to settle for second behind a stable switcher also starting out in handicaps.

    The way Rogue Dream went through that contest and the form she showed in pulling a couple of lengths clear of the third suggest she should prove difficult to beat off the same mark here - indeed, she's 11 lb clear at the head of Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

    Back Rogue Dream @ 6/52.20 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

    Kempton Next Best - 18:30 - Back Nariko

    Nariko, a 600,000 guineas purchase at the breeze-up sales, failed to meet expectations when sent off a short-priced favourite on her debut at Newcastle last year and she fared little better on turf at Musselbugh on her second start.

    However, she showed a chunk of improvement to get off the mark when upped to six furlongs over this course and distance on her third start, winning a shade cosily by three-quarters of a length after travelling fluently.

    She remains with plenty of untapped potential after only three starts and her pedigree - half-sister to smart sprinter Rumble Inthejungle - offers hope she can prove better than this opening BHA mark of 75. She starts out for Hugo Palmer (previously with Kevin Ryan) with her new yard among the winners.

    Back Nariko @ 9/25.50 on Betfair Sportsbook

    Bet now

FREE BET EVERY WEEKEND UNTIL CHELTENHAM

Get a free bet from Betfair to have on racing multiples every weekend until the 2024 Cheltenham Festival. You must opt-in to take part. T&Cs apply.

Kempton 6th Mar (7f Hcap)

Show Hide

Wednesday 6 March, 8.00pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Rogue Dream
Amerigo Vespucci
Damia
Lord Danielson
Mister Mojito
Ruth Langmore
Interestnpenalties
Mr Influence
War Zone
Majolica
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Most read stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival 2024: Everything you need to know in our ultimate guide

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Ditto to dominate small field at Lingfield

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Expect more from Gincident in Southwell 66/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Cheltenham Festival Focus: 20/1, 14/1 and 25/1 final Festival Focus selections

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Betfair Imperial Cup: Tony Calvin takes an early look at Saturday's feature

  6. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Watch Paul Nicholls' Ditcheat Diary: 100 winners for the season and counting

More Horse Racing Tips