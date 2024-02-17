Kempton Racing Tips: Photosynthesis can prevail again

A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 19:00 - Back Photosynthesis

No. 2 (10) Photosynthesis (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 3.9 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Jack Mitchell

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 9lbs

OR: 84

Photosynthesis shaped with some encouragement when third in a five-furlong novice at Newcastle on his first start for Tom Clover (was previously with Chris Timmons in Ireland) and he raised his game to land a six-furlong handicap at Lingfield last month.

The pace only really lifted in the second half of the contest and Photosynthesis impressed with the turn of foot he found to settle matters, quickening up well to hit the front inside the final 100 yards.

The way he came home there suggests he has a bigger effort in his locker so a 4 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop this unexposed three-year-old from following up.

Kempton Next Best - 18:00 - Back Phoenix Star

No. 9 (4) Phoenix Star (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.1 Trainer: Jessica Macey

Jockey: Tommie Jakes

Age: 8

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 55

Phoenix Star ran well when third in a five-furlong handicap at Newcastle on his penultimate start and he produced a better effort in defeat when finding only a thriving rival too strong back over that course and distance last time.

That form has been boosted by the third, who was a length and three-quarters behind the runner-up, going on to win his next start, and Phoenix Star holds obvious claims off just a 1 lb higher mark.

He's now back on his last winning mark and will have no problem stepping back up in trip to six furlongs as he's a four-time course-and-distance winner. Tommie Jakes, who was aboard last time and is good value for his 7 lb claim, gets a good tune out of Phoenix Star and he retains the ride.