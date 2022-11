NAP

Nap Hand - 16:45 Kempton

Nap Hand shaped encouragingly after three months off (gelded in the interim) when filling the runner-up spot over this course and distance 12 days ago, passing the post just a neck behind the winner despite leaving the impression the modest gallop was against him.

Still relatively unexposed after just four starts, Nap Hand is clearly well up to winning a race like this and today could be the day from only 2 lb higher in the weights than last time.

No. 2 (1) Nap Hand (Ire) SBK 15/8 EXC 3 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Rossa Ryan

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: 80

NEXT BEST

Dhabab - 17:15 Kempton

Dhabab returned from over a year off the track (gelded and had a breathing operation in the interim) with an impressive victory on his handicap debut at Lingfield last month, proving better than ever as he finished strongly from mid-division to win by a neck.

He is up in grade today, but that was borderline very smart form he showed at Lingfield and just a repeat of that effort might be good enough for him to follow up.

No. 3 (3) Dhabab (Ire) SBK 6/4 EXC 2.82 Trainer: John & Thady Gosden

Jockey: Adam Kirby

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 4lbs

OR: -

EACH-WAY

Ship To Shore - 14:15 Kempton

Ship To Shore caught the eye when fourth on his latest outing at Southwell, passing the post only two and a half lengths behind the winner and looking unlucky not to finish closer still having suffered some late interference.

He probably would have been second with a clear run and deserves another chance to prove himself on a good mark, with further progress not out of the question given his lightly raced profile.