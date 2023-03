NAP

Mount Athos - 19:30 Kempton

Mount Athos looked a smart prospect when making a successful handicap debut over this course and distance in October and even a 12 lb hike in the weights should not be enough to stop this exciting, progressive four-year-old from following up. It took Mount Athos three attempts to get off the mark but he did so in ready fashion at Thirsk in June, pulling five lengths clear of the runner-up. He wasn't seen again for another four months but he was well backed on his handicap debut here and justified that support with an authoritative success, again pulling five lengths clear of the runner-up (who won his next two starts). Mount Athos travelled smoothly at the head of affairs last time and then quickened clear in impressive style, proving a cut above his rivals and offering hope of more to come.

No. 6 (4) Mount Athos SBK 10/11 EXC 1.99 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 96

NEXT BEST

Novel Legend - 20:00 Kempton

Novel Legend progressed well when stepped up in trip towards the end of last season, narrowly winning a mile-and-three-quarter handicap at Chester and then producing a better effort in defeat when runner-up over two miles at Newmarket, and he could have more to offer this season. Novel Legend showed a good attitude to win at Chester, cutting back a couple of more prominently-ridden rivals in a race run at just an even gallop, and he also stuck to his task well at Newmarket, thoroughly seeing out the trip in a race that provided a good test. Novel Legend still looks well treated after edging up just 2 lb for his Newmarket effort and he's with a trainer in James Fanshawe who excels at drawing gradual improvement from his runners.