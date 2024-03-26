Tony Calvin Tips

Kempton Racing Tips: Mount Athos can get back on track

Kempton
There is all-weather racing at Kempton on Wednesday evening

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.

"The return to Kempton is sure to be in his favour and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him..."

  • A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform

  • Serial Winners Fund: Rachael adds £20k to the pot during 2024 Cheltenham Festival

    • Kempton Nap - 19:00 - Back Mount Athos

    Mount Athos can boast a perfect record at Kempton, winning all three of his starts over this course and distance, the latest of which came in November from a 4 lb lower mark.

    He went on to run a cracker in listed company at Deauville in December, beaten a short head over an extended seven furlongs where he was just caught close home.

    Mount Athos wasn't in the same form at Wolverhampton last time, but he failed to settle on that occasion and weakened in the straight as a result. The return to Kempton is sure to be in his favour and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him.

    Back Mount Athos on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

    Kempton Next Best - 17:30 - Back Imperial Guard

    This looks a cracking race and one in which Imperial Guard is expected to open his account.

    He shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut over seven furlongs at this course in September, finishing third to an above-average newcomer, and he again shaped very well over the same course and distance when last seen in October despite not being able to land the odds.

    Imperial Guard impressed with how well he went through that contest, though, possibly doing too much too soon and sent for home too early in the race, too. That form has been boosted since and he should have no problem dropping back to six furlongs on his return from a break.

    Back Imperial Guard on Betfair Exchange

    Bet now

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

