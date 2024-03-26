- Trainer: James Tate
Kempton Racing Tips: Mount Athos can get back on track
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap and Next Best selection at Kempton on Wednesday.
"The return to Kempton is sure to be in his favour and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him..."
A Kempton Nap and Next Best from Timeform
Kempton Nap - 19:00 - Back Mount Athos
Mount Athos can boast a perfect record at Kempton, winning all three of his starts over this course and distance, the latest of which came in November from a 4 lb lower mark.
He went on to run a cracker in listed company at Deauville in December, beaten a short head over an extended seven furlongs where he was just caught close home.
Mount Athos wasn't in the same form at Wolverhampton last time, but he failed to settle on that occasion and weakened in the straight as a result. The return to Kempton is sure to be in his favour and this mark shouldn't prove beyond him.
Kempton Next Best - 17:30 - Back Imperial Guard
This looks a cracking race and one in which Imperial Guard is expected to open his account.
He shaped with plenty of encouragement on his debut over seven furlongs at this course in September, finishing third to an above-average newcomer, and he again shaped very well over the same course and distance when last seen in October despite not being able to land the odds.
Imperial Guard impressed with how well he went through that contest, though, possibly doing too much too soon and sent for home too early in the race, too. That form has been boosted since and he should have no problem dropping back to six furlongs on his return from a break.
