A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 19:00 - Back King of Ithaca

No. 12 (12) King Of Ithaca SBK 2/1 EXC 4 Trainer: James Tate

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 3lbs

OR: 64

King of Ithaca was disappointing for Marco Botti earlier this season but the handicapper gave him a chance and he shaped much better when a promising third over this course and distance a couple of weeks ago on his first start for James Tate.

King of Ithaca travelled as well as anything in the race but had to wait for a gap. He made good headway when in the clear, though, clocking a good closing sectional and faring comfortably the best of those held up.

He showed enough at Kempton to suggest that he is on a good mark and is one to be interested in.

Kempton Next Best - 20:30 - Back Urban Outlook

No. 8 (1) Urban Outlook SBK 5/2 EXC 3.85 Trainer: Andrew Balding

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: 78

Urban Outlook boasts a good pedigree - he's out of the useful Casual Glance whose progeny include a smart sort in Urban Aspect and a Chester Plate winner in Look My Way - and he offered something to work with when fourth on debut at Lingfield in February, despite being held back by inexperience.

He failed to build on that encouragement when off the bridle a long way out on his next start at Southwell but he quickly put that effort behind him and took a big step forward to get off the mark back at Lingfield.

Urban Outlook was in command soon after quickening to the front over two furlongs out and he ultimately won with plenty to spare, beating a subsequent winner. He remains unexposed and with the potential to prove better than this opening mark of 78 on his return from a six-month break.