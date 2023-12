A Kempton NAP, Next Best and Each-Way from Timeform

Kempton NAP - 13:20 - Back Hermes Allen

No. 2 Hermes Allen (Fr) Trainer: Paul Nicholls

Jockey: Harry Cobden

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

This looks a cracking renewal of the Kauto Star Novices' Chase, with the claims of prolific French winner Il Est Francais and Lucinda Russell's very promising Giovinco very much respected. But both of those will do well to lower the colours of Hermes Allen who ran to a high level for a chasing debutant when returning over fences at Newbury at the start of the month.

The winner of his first three starts over hurdles last term, including the Challow at Newbury before coming up short in the spring Festivals, Hermes Allen ran out an impressive winner of the Berkshire Novices' Chase last time from Nickle Back, who set a smart standard on form in handicaps, and he looks a very exciting novice.

Kempton Next Best - 14:30 - Back Allaho

No. 1 Allaho (Fr) Trainer: W. P. Mullins, Ireland

Jockey: P. Townend

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 10lbs

OR: -

This year's King George looks to be between Bravemansgame, Shishkin and Allaho, but with last year's winner beaten on his two starts this term and Shishkin refusing to jump off last time, Allaho looks the safest bet of the trio.

Admittedly he too has a bit to prove after being off the track for such a long time, but it was encouraging that he made a successful return to action in last month's Clonmel Oil Chase which he won easily.

With that run under his belt, he's entitled to be much nearer the form which has won him two Ryanair Chases and a Punchestown Gold Cup in the past and as a strong galloper who jumps boldly in front this track looks tailor-made for him.

Kempton Each Way - 15:40 - Back Artistic Endeavour

No. 10 Artistic Endeavour Trainer: Tim Vaughan

Jockey: Alan Johns

Age: 5

Weight: 10st 1lbs

OR: 112

Paul Nicholls and Nicky Henderson have leading contenders for the concluding handicap hurdle but that could mean Tim Vaughan's runner Artistic Endeavour is sent off at a decent each-way price.

He's in receipt of weight all round - a pound out of the handicap in fact - but he's a progressive novice who has been runner-up in three of his four starts this season.

All his races to date have been at around two miles but he gives the strong impression the extra five furlongs here will suit after shaping well behind Tintintin in a novice handicap at Lingfield last time when getting outpaced before rallying well on the flat and finishing with running left.