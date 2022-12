NAP

Hadley Park - 17:00 Kempton

Hadley Park was beaten under a penalty at Wolverhampton last time, two days after running out an impressive winner on his nursery debut at Chelmsford last month, but he shaped like the best horse at the weights and is still one to be positive about. Hadley Park had to work hard to get across from a poor draw at Wolverhampton and he cut out a strong pace before quickening around four lengths clear on the home turn. However, he was unable to fully sustain the effort after making his effort earlier than ideal and was overhauled close home, going down by a short head. He is 4 lb higher in the weights here but looked unfortunate not to win last time and he remains capable of better.

No. 2 (2) Hadley Park SBK 10/11 EXC 2.14 Trainer: George Boughey

Jockey: James Doyle

Age: 2

Weight: 9st 10lbs

OR: 76

NEXT BEST

Alcazan - 18:30 Kempton

Alcazan ran creditably from the widest of the draw when third, beaten a head and half a length, in a bunched finish to a five-furlong handicap at Lingfield on her penultimate start and she performed to a similar level when runner-up off the same mark in a six-furlong handicap at Wolverhampton last month. Alcazan ran as well as she ever has at Wolverhampton, where she chased a strong gallop and was only beaten a neck by a patiently-ridden rival, and she still appeals as being on a fair mark after edging up 2 lb in the weights. It's worth noting she ran well on both previous outings in handicap company at this track, scoring over course and distance before finishing a creditable third over seven furlongs.