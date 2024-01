A Kempton NAP and Next Best from Timeform

Kempton Nap - 20:00 - Back David's Diva

No. 4 (6) David's Diva SBK 13/8 EXC 2.88 Trainer: Rod Millman

Jockey: Gina Mangan

Age: 4

Weight: 9st 5lbs

OR: 65

David's Diva failed to show improved form when only sixth on her handicap debut at Lingfield last month, but the way she kept on in the straight suggested that she'd be better off on a more galloping track.

She duly raised her game when presented with a stiffer mile at Southwell last time, keeping on well to get the verdict by a length and a quarter after striking the front a couple of furlongs from home.

The runner-up has since won, while the third shaped well in second next time out, so a 5 lb rise in the weights may not be enough to stop this unexposed filly from following up.

Kempton Next Best - 19:00 - Back Tea Leaf Ted

No. 9 (7) Tea Leaf Ted (Ire) SBK 3/1 EXC 4.7 Trainer: Dominic Ffrench Davis

Jockey: George Rooke

Age: 3

Weight: 8st 4lbs

OR: 46

Tea Leaf Ted left his previous efforts well behind when a close-up third behind a subsequent winner over his course and distance last month.

That improved showing coincided with the application of cheekpieces, and with the headgear fitted again he went even closer over course and distance last week.

He missed out by only a short-head after being headed close home and, now he's going the right way, he ought to go close off the same mark.