NAP

Aramis Grey - 19:45 Kempton

Aramis Grey looked unlucky not to complete the hat-trick when narrowly denied over this course and distance last time after conceding first run to the winner, but she enhanced her reputation in defeat. There was a lot to like about how Aramis Grey kept on in that good-quality handicap, clocking a notable closing sectional time, and it was a performance that confirmed she is operating at the top of her game. She still looks well handicapped after a 2 lb rise in the weights and looks the one to beat.

No. 6 (9) Aramis Grey (Ire) SBK 5/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Rae Guest

Jockey: David Probert

Age: 5

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 92

NEXT BEST

Haku - 17:15 Kempton

Haku shaped well when runner-up at Southwell on his penultimate start, sticking to his task well considering he was in front earlier than ideal in a race run at a strong gallop, and he confirmed that promise to score in clear-cut fashion over this course and distance last month. Haku travelled well, led on the bridle under two furlongs out and quickened clear to score by two and three-quarter lengths. He's been going the right way for Mark Loughnane and remains open to further improvement so a 5 lb rise in the weights should not be enough to stop him following up.