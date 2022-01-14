- Trainer: Philip Hobbs
- Jockey: Tom O'Brien
- Age: 6
- Weight: 11st 10lbs
- OR: 130
Kempton Racing Tips: Always keep good Company
Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Saturday.
"A subsequent 6 lb rise looks lenient with that in mind..."
NAP: Hat-trick beckons for Earth Company
Earth Company is firmly on the progressive path now, building on the promise of his hurdling debut when easily taking care of a next-time-out winner in a novice hurdle at Taunton, and leaving the impression he has even more to offer when following up on handicap debut at Wincanton last month.
He failed to settle throughout that race, but still found plenty at the business end to beat the well-backed runner-up who in the process lost his unbeaten record. A subsequent 6 lb rise looks lenient with that in mind, and he should get a stronger pace to aim at here with the likes of Mengli Khan and Sofia's Rock in the field, both of whom like to race prominently.
NEXT BEST: Take a trip to Milan
Milan Bridge was strong in the market but disappointed on his sole start in bumpers for Damian Murphy last season, but he was placed in a point after, and made the perfect start for new connections when making a winning start over hurdles at Lingfield in November.
He was easy enough to back on that occasion, but he got the job done in good fashion, sent into the lead entering the straight but was headed jumping two out before rallying well on the run-in to win by a length. Milan Bridge shaped like a thorough stayer on that occasion, so the step up to three miles will be in his favour, and he should have plenty of improvement in him.
EACH-WAY: More to come from Up For Parol
Up For Parol was promising in novice hurdles last season and he wasn't disgraced up in grade when third to a couple of improving types in the Persian War at Chepstow on his return in October.
He failed to meet expectations switched to fences on his next start, but he made no mistake back over timber when resuming winning ways at Haydock last month, again well backed and pulled clear with another lightly-raced sort. The handicapper has put him up 6 lb for that success, which is fair, and he promises to improve further for this longer trip.
Recommended bets
Kempton 15th Jan (3m Nov Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 15 January, 12.55pm
|Back
|Lay
|Ree Okka
|Milan Bridge
|Another Brown Bear
|Pilot Show
|Dash Full Of Cash
|Gentleman Valley
|Major Sting
|Rideau Canal
Kempton 15th Jan (2m5f Listed Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 15 January, 2.40pm
|Back
|Lay
|Maries Rock
|Gelino Bello
|Up For Parol
|Earth Lord
|Chtibello
|Green Book
|Cobblers Dream
|Quinta Do Mar
|Dans Le Vent
|On My Command
|Highway One O Two
|Monte Cristo
|Press Your Luck
|Commanche Red
|Call Me Lord
|William Henry
|Fostersisland
|Cabot Cliffs
|Carys Commodity
|Bold Plan
Kempton 15th Jan (2m Hcap Hrd)Show Hide
Saturday 15 January, 3.50pm
|Back
|Lay
|Earth Company
|First Street
|Royaume Uni
|Lord Baddesley
|Grisbi De Berce
|Sofias Rock
|Lucky One
|Mengli Khan
|Courtandbould
|Manucci