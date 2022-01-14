To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Kempton Racing Tips: Always keep good Company

Kempton
Kempton host a competitive seven-race card on Saturday

Timeform's Andrew Asquith highlights a Nap, Next Best and Each-Way selection at Kempton on Saturday.

"A subsequent 6 lb rise looks lenient with that in mind..."

NAP: Hat-trick beckons for Earth Company

Earth Company - 15:50 Kempton

Earth Company is firmly on the progressive path now, building on the promise of his hurdling debut when easily taking care of a next-time-out winner in a novice hurdle at Taunton, and leaving the impression he has even more to offer when following up on handicap debut at Wincanton last month.

He failed to settle throughout that race, but still found plenty at the business end to beat the well-backed runner-up who in the process lost his unbeaten record. A subsequent 6 lb rise looks lenient with that in mind, and he should get a stronger pace to aim at here with the likes of Mengli Khan and Sofia's Rock in the field, both of whom like to race prominently.

NEXT BEST: Take a trip to Milan

Milan Bridge - 12:55 Kempton

Milan Bridge was strong in the market but disappointed on his sole start in bumpers for Damian Murphy last season, but he was placed in a point after, and made the perfect start for new connections when making a winning start over hurdles at Lingfield in November.

He was easy enough to back on that occasion, but he got the job done in good fashion, sent into the lead entering the straight but was headed jumping two out before rallying well on the run-in to win by a length. Milan Bridge shaped like a thorough stayer on that occasion, so the step up to three miles will be in his favour, and he should have plenty of improvement in him.

EACH-WAY: More to come from Up For Parol

Up For Parol - 14:40 Kempton

Up For Parol was promising in novice hurdles last season and he wasn't disgraced up in grade when third to a couple of improving types in the Persian War at Chepstow on his return in October.

He failed to meet expectations switched to fences on his next start, but he made no mistake back over timber when resuming winning ways at Haydock last month, again well backed and pulled clear with another lightly-raced sort. The handicapper has put him up 6 lb for that success, which is fair, and he promises to improve further for this longer trip.

Recommended bets

Nap - Back Earth Company @ 3.259/4 in the 15:50 Kempton
Next Best - Back Milan Bridge @ 3.55/2 in the 12:55 Kempton
Each Way - Back Up For Parol @ 10.09/1 in the 14:40 Kempton

Saturday 15 January, 12.55pm

Saturday 15 January, 2.40pm

Saturday 15 January, 3.50pm

