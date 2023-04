NAP

Where's Hector - 14:45 Kelso

Where's Hector remains a maiden, but he is a consistent sort on the whole, and has filled the runner-up spot on six occasions.

The latest of those came at Wetherby 17 days ago, running his best race to date to be beaten only by a head by one who had fallen to a dangerous mark. A less-than-fluent jump at the last was probably the difference between winning and losing and, though he has gone up 3 lb since, this race doesn't look any deeper, so he is taken to deservedly open his account.

No. 1 Where's Hector SBK 4/1 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Michael & David Easterby

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 105

NEXT BEST

Domandlouis - 15:20 Kelso

Fresh from another Grand National win on Saturday, Lucinda Russell is fancied to taste more success with Domandlouis here.

He fared better than previously over fences when finishing runner-up at Musselburgh last month, ridden more patiently than the all-the-way winner but pulling well clear of the remainder. The handicapper has left him on the same mark since and, though he is 1 lb out of the handicap, he arrives with more potential than his rivals, and he is taken to go one place better now.